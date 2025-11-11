Residential Energy Storage And Blockchain Energy Sharing To Grow 16.4% Annually Through 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$7.3 billion
|Market size forecast
|$17.2 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 16.4% from 2025 to 2030
|Segments covered
|Battery Type, Connectivity Type, Power Ratings, Ownership Type, Application and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (South America, the Middle East, and Africa)
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- The global market for RESS was valued at $7.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $17.2 billion by the end of 2030. The major drivers include the growing demand for energy storage solutions to support renewable energy integration, which provides a more stable and efficient power grid, reduced reliance on fossil fuels, and lower energy costs for consumers.
- In early 2025, renewable energy sources accounted for over 33% of worldwide electricity generation. The proportion of renewable energy sources in electricity production is projected to increase from 30% in 2023 to 37% by the end of 2026, primarily driven by expanding solar photovoltaic (PV) technology.
- The U.S., China and Europe remain the top RESS markets, together accounting for over 90% of the global RESS market.
Emerging startups:
- FranklinWH The company offers a home energy storage system using lithium iron phosphate batteries integrated with AI-based management for seamless load control and backup during grid failure.
- Loom Solar Pvt. Ltd. is a fast-growing startup that provides compact, LIB-based storage solutions tailored for homes and small businesses.
- VoltStorage has developed a flow battery solution for residential use, allowing homeowners to store excess solar power at night.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the market's projected size and growth rate?
- The global market for RESS was valued at $7.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $17.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
- Key drivers include: Increasing demand for solar energy. Falling LIB prices. Shift in investment in energy storage technologies. Demand for higher battery energy density. Grid modernization.
- The RESS market is segmented based on battery, connectivity, ownership, power rating, application, and region.
- The LIB segment will dominate the market 2030.
- Europe holds the largest share of the global market.
Market leaders include:
- ALPHA ESS CO. LTD. BYD CO. LTD. DELTA ELECTRONICS INC. E3/DC (HAGERENERGY GMBH) EATON ENPHASE ENERGY HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD. JINKO SOLAR LG ENERGY SOLUTION PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORP. SAMSUNG SDI SHANGHAI PYTES ENERGY CO. LTD. SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG SONNEN GMBH TESLA
