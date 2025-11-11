Residential Energy Storage And Blockchain Energy Sharing To Grow 16.4% Annually Through 2030

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for residential energy storage systems (RESS), segmenting it by battery type, ownership, connectivity, power rating, and application. It covers the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World with specific coverage of counties such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Italy, China and Japan. The report offers insights into leading companies, patent trends, ESG developments, macroeconomic factors, and emerging technologies.

This report is especially relevant now as residential energy storage systems (RESS) are experiencing rapid market growth driven by the increasing adoption of rooftop solar, rising electricity costs, supportive government incentives, and the global push for energy resilience and decarbonization, which are encouraging households to invest in battery storage. These factors highlight the growing importance of RESS in achieving energy security and sustainability at the residential level.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Solar Energy Demand: The growing popularity of solar panels in homes is driving the need for energy storage. Residential energy storage systems (RESS) help store excess solar power for later use, making solar energy more practical and reliable for everyday needs.

Falling lithium-ion battery (LIB) prices: Lithium-ion battery costs have dropped significantly, making RESS more affordable for homeowners. Lower prices encourage wider adoption, helping more people store and manage their energy efficiently.

Shift in investment in energy storage technologies: Governments and private sectors are increasingly investing in energy storage technologies. This boosts innovation, improves system performance, and supports the development of decentralized energy solutions like blockchain-based sharing.

Higher battery energy density: There is a growing demand for batteries that store more energy in smaller spaces. Higher energy density makes RESS more compact and efficient, which is ideal for residential use and supports better energy management.

Grid modernization: Upgrades to traditional power grids are making them smarter and more flexible. Modern grids can better integrate RESS and support technologies like blockchain, enabling secure and efficient energy sharing among users.

Report Synopsis

Interesting facts:

The global market for RESS was valued at $7.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $17.2 billion by the end of 2030. The major drivers include the growing demand for energy storage solutions to support renewable energy integration, which provides a more stable and efficient power grid, reduced reliance on fossil fuels, and lower energy costs for consumers.

In early 2025, renewable energy sources accounted for over 33% of worldwide electricity generation. The proportion of renewable energy sources in electricity production is projected to increase from 30% in 2023 to 37% by the end of 2026, primarily driven by expanding solar photovoltaic (PV) technology.

The U.S., China and Europe remain the top RESS markets, together accounting for over 90% of the global RESS market.

Emerging startups:

FranklinWH The company offers a home energy storage system using lithium iron phosphate batteries integrated with AI-based management for seamless load control and backup during grid failure.

Loom Solar Pvt. Ltd. is a fast-growing startup that provides compact, LIB-based storage solutions tailored for homes and small businesses.

VoltStorage has developed a flow battery solution for residential use, allowing homeowners to store excess solar power at night.

The report addresses the following questions:

The RESS market is segmented based on battery, connectivity, ownership, power rating, application, and region.

The LIB segment will dominate the market 2030.

Europe holds the largest share of the global market.

Market leaders include:



ALPHA ESS CO. LTD.

BYD CO. LTD.

DELTA ELECTRONICS INC.

E3/DC (HAGERENERGY GMBH)

EATON

ENPHASE ENERGY

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

JINKO SOLAR

LG ENERGY SOLUTION

PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORP.

SAMSUNG SDI

SHANGHAI PYTES ENERGY CO. LTD.

SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG

SONNEN GMBH TESLA

