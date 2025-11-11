Adamastor Furia Won Hearts At The Caramulo Motorfestival 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Adamastor Furia's road debut was filled with excitement, passion, and adrenaline, thrilling everyone who saw Portugal's first supercar, both in the paddock and on the renowned hillclimb, driven by Diogo Matos.

The Adamastor Furia, the first ever Portuguese supercar, made its road debut in front of the Portuguese public at the Caramulo Motorfestival, the largest event of its kind held on national soil. Its presence and performance at the event were a real success, thanks to the extraordinary welcome it received from everyone who saw it evolve on the hillclimb, as well as the excellent dynamic results achieved there.

It was undoubtedly a dream weekend for the entire Adamastor team and for the entire audience at the prestigious motor festival, organized by the Museu do Caramulo, who were able to see it tackle the hillclimb, driven by Diogo Matos, the racing driver who drives it in various internal and external events and has contributed to its development, knowing it like no one else.

At the wheel of the 100%“Made in Portugal” supercar, Diogo Matos drove the Adamastor Furia in a dynamically effective and extremely appealing way for the large audience, who were eagerly waiting to watch the Furia's performance at the event.“First of all, I can say that it was a very rewarding journey”, said Diogo Matos. "The huge audience, who didn't want to miss the opportunity to witness firsthand the evolution of the Portuguese supercar in this edition of the Caramulo Motorfestival, cheered intensely as the Furia passed by, a unique sensation that I had the privilege of experiencing on board. Above all, it was a lot of fun. Much more than 'just' showing off the Furia, this presence proved the expectation and passion that this car has already won among national petrolheads."

As in other test sessions already carried out on the track, namely at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, at the Portimão circuit, the performance of the Adamastor Furia at the Caramulo Motorfestival confirmed the validity of all the technical work carried out so far by the team of designers and engineers, with the Portuguese supercar completing this demanding journey without encountering any mishaps. Adamastor's objectives of unveiling the Furia in action in its chosen field and on a privileged stage such as this were thus fully achieved.

In addition to multiple takes up the legendary hillclimb, delighting the thousands of spectators spread out along its 2.8 km length thanks to the sound of its powerful and reliable Ford Performance V6 engine and the spectacular nature of its ultra-aerodynamic bodywork, the Adamastor Furia made its presence felt at the entrance to the Caramulo museum, a privileged location for observing this supercar created on the outskirts of Oporto up close, prompting countless photographs, videos, and thousands of stories and reels shared on various social networks.

Thus, the satisfaction and joy of the entire Adamastor team was matched by the euphoria and passion of the audience present at Caramulo, who cherished and praised the dynamic performance of this first Portuguese supercar, contributing even more to creating a unique atmosphere of celebration and automotive festivity at this event, which, without a doubt, was the perfect place to showcase the new Adamastor Furia.

Not even the rain or fog that fell during part of the weekend spoiled this dynamic public debut of the Adamastor Furia, which definitely marked a tremendous connection between the supercar and the thousands of fans who flocked to the stage of the Caramulo Motorfestival 2025, resulting in a very strong incentive for the entire Adamastor team.

"Although it was to be expected, we never imagined the degree of affection and emotion shown by the audience over the three days of Caramulo Motorfestival 2025, so everyone at Adamastor concluded that the Furia's presence was an absolute success, far exceeding our highest expectations in terms of impact," said Ricardo Quintas, Founder and CEO of Adamastor and the main driving force behind the project and development process of the first Portuguese supercar.“The Adamastor team deserves recognition for everything that has been achieved since the original launch of the project, but it is the public that supports us that we want to thank for all the gestures and words of encouragement, and the excitement shown by the fans, something that fills us all with pride and motivation. So much support and so much passion!”