Ben Mauro Announces Early Deluxe Hardcover Release Of HUXLEY: The Oracle, Featuring Exclusive Art From Top Sci-Fi Artist...

Acclaimed concept artist and worldbuilder (Halo Infinite, Call of Duty, Elysium, The Predator) is excited to announce the early shipping of the deluxe editions of The Oracle, the first major prequel book in the expanding HUXLEY universe. These premium deluxe editions are shipping now in limited quantities, ahead of the worldwide release of the standard edition.

The Oracle explores the origins of FURY-7, a scorched desert world ruled by the ancient machine empire known as the Oracles. The story follows Max, an elite Ronin enforcer, as he uncovers a conspiracy that sets the foundation for the events of the original HUXLEY graphic novels.

This deluxe edition features over 100 color illustrations from leading industry artists, including Steve Chinhsuan Wang (Gears of War 5), Nikolas Gekko (Halo Infinite, Destiny 2), creator Ben Mauro, and exclusive storyboard material from Syama Pedersen, the director of Astartes (Warhammer 40k).

“The Oracle expands the foundations of the HUXLEY world in a way I'm thrilled for fans to experience,” said Mauro.“The deluxe editions offers a deeper look into the art and storytelling behind this new chapter.”

Limited deluxe hardcovers are available and shipping now, with the global retail edition launching December 2.

About HUXLEY

HUXLEY is a post-apocalyptic science-fiction universe set in the distant future on the planet FURY-7, where ancient machines, renegade AI empires and human survivors converge in a large-scale mythic struggle. Created by Ben Mauro, HUXLEY combines cinematic world-building, graphic novel storytelling and future transmedia expansion into games, animation and collectibles. For more information, visit

