Riyadh Declaration On The Future Of Tourism Sets 50-Year Roadmap As UN Tourism 26Th General Assembly Closes In Saudi Ara...

The 26session of the UN Tourism General Assembly concluded today with the adoption of the Riyadh Declaration on the Future of Tourism, a momentous step taken by member states toward enhanced cooperation over the next 50 years.

The Declaration reaffirms the Kingdom's leadership in global tourism and its position at the heart of major, industry-changing decisions, as the ground-breaking Declaration is poised to play a central role in advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, emphasizing sustainability, digital innovation, AI integration, and inclusive tourism economies.

The Riyadh Declaration on the Future of Tourism is a shared roadmap to guide the sector's next half-century around sustainability, inclusion and AI-powered innovation. It underscores strengthening international cooperation, resilience, and the empowerment of local communities, setting a vision to ensure tourism remains a force for economic growth, cultural understanding, and environmental stewardship worldwide.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, said:“From Riyadh, we move from declarations to delivery. The agreements signed here and the platforms we are launching will mobilize investment, upskill our people, digitize our SMEs, and protect culture and nature. As home to UN Tourism's Regional Office for the Middle East, the Kingdom will continue to convene partners and deliver measurable outcomes, so tourism remains a bridge between nations and a driver of shared prosperity.”

“The declaration's adoption signals renewed determination among the international community to unlock the full economic and social value of tourism as we pursue the SDGs. It is also a vote of confidence in Saudi Arabia's position as a facilitator of dialogue and a new hub for collaboration.”

During the UN Tourism 26th General Assembly, delegates also ratified the appointment of Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais as the next Secretary-General of UN Tourism, the first woman and GCC national to lead the organization. Her term will begin at the start of 2026.

The General Assembly also coincided with the official launch of TOURISE, a new global initiative launched by Saudi Arabia, dedicated to strengthening collaboration between the private and public sectors and driving innovation across the global tourism sector. TOURISE will serve as a platform for public leaders and private sector stakeholders to work together on advancing digital transformation, impactful investment, sustainability, and workforce development, ensuring the sector is well-equipped to meet future challenges and opportunities.

About Ministry of Tourism

The Ministry of Tourism leads the development of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia, in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Its mission is to promote growth across the Kingdom's thriving tourism industry, supporting the diversification of the national economy and positioning the Kingdom as a global tourism destination. The Ministry unlocks the sector's potential by crafting innovative policies and regulations, fostering an attractive investment environment, empowering the private sector, and training homegrown talents to innovate, lead, and reimagine Saudi tourism.

About UN Tourism

The World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) is the United Nations specialized agency for responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. In collaboration with its 160 Member States, 6 Associate Members and over 500 Affiliate Members, UN Tourism works to position tourism as a key driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability.

About UNTGA

The General Assembly is the principal gathering of the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism).

It meets every two years to approve the budget and program of work and to debate topics of vital importance to the tourism sector. Every four years it elects a Secretary-General. The General Assembly is composed of Full Members and Associate Members. Affiliate Members and representatives of other international organizations participate as observers.

