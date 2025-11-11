Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dog Sniffs Out 128Kg Of Hashish At Zurich Airport

Dog Sniffs Out 128Kg Of Hashish At Zurich Airport


2025-11-11 02:09:58
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A sniffer dog at Zurich Airport has uncovered a shipment of drugs during an inspection of a freight consignment from the United States. A total of 128kg of hashish were hidden in 30 boxes labelled as“waterproof vinyl flooring”. This content was published on November 11, 2025 - 12:55 1 minute Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Diensthund spürt 128 Kilogramm Haschisch am Flughafen Zürich auf Original Read more: Diensthund spürt 128 Kilogramm Haschisch am Flughafen Züric

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The 144 suspicious boxes were spread across four pallets, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security said on Tuesday. The police used the narcotics sniffer dog to carry out a more detailed check. The dog gave an alert shortly afterwards.

The narcotics were seized and handed over to the Zurich cantonal police.

+ Dusty sniffs out cause of fires

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

External Content Related Stories Popular Stories N

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....

MENAFN11112025000210011054ID1110328516



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search