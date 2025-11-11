Students At University Of Basel Vote For Vegan Canteen

This was announced by the student body on Monday via Instagram. However, the result has no consequences for the time being.

According to the student body, this is merely a theoretical question. The result is to be addressed to the university management as a demand.

A total of 2,980 students took part in the vote. This corresponds to a voter turnout of 28.3%. The result shows the“current state of opinion” with regard to sustainable and plant-based nutrition, wrote the student body.

It is thus calling for a plant-based diet to become the standard in the university canteens by 2030. The rectorate is being asked to examine the matter in the relevant committees and discuss possible steps.

Discussions about the catering options at the University of Basel made headlines in 2012. At the time, the student council voted in favour of the first meat-free canteen in Switzerland on the initiative of an internal university group. Following a referendum against it, the council weakened the demand. Instead of a meat ban, it merely demanded that the range of vegetarian and vegan menus be expanded, which the university then implemented.

