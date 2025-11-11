MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Belém – The first day of the COP30 summit in Belém, Brazil ended with the submission of 111 climate target reports, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), COP30 executive director Ana Toni said on Monday (10).

Established under the Paris Agreement, the national plans must be updated every five years by the 195 signatory countries. However, by February-the deadline for submission-the percentage was minimal. Before the opening of COP30, 79 countries had submitted their targets.

“This afternoon we learned that 111 NDC reports have already been published,” she celebrated.“We have 194 countries accredited for Belém, and this shows that we are strengthening multilateralism,” Toni added during a press conference.

NDCs are climate commitments made by each country to reduce emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change. Each nation signatory to the Paris Agreement presents its own targets and strategies, outlining the measures it plans to implement to achieve its goals.

The COP30 executive director also spoke about the negotiations, which led to the approval of the action agenda. According to Toni, the negotiations resulted in 145 priority topics to be addressed by the end of the conference on the 21st.

“The big news today is that we were able to adopt the action agenda. I'd like to remind everyone that for the past four years, we haven't been able to open the agenda on the first day,” she said.

According to the director, one of the topics that will face the most challenges in the negotiations is technology. The Paris Agreement provides for technology transfer and capacity building to assist poorer countries in mitigation, adaptation, and the fulfillment of their NDCs.

Read more:

Brazil's ag to showcase preservation at COP

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Tania Rêgo/Agência Brasil

The post COP30: 111 countries submit climate target plans appeared first on ANBA News Agency.