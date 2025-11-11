Packaged Food At E-Commerce Platforms To Carry Country Of Origin Labels

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department of Consumer Affairs has proposed amendments to the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, to mandate e-commerce platforms to include searchable and sortable 'Country of Origin' filters for packaged goods sold online.

Legal metrology is the application of legal requirements to measurements and measuring instruments to ensure accuracy and fairness in commerce and other fields, such as public safety.

It involves enforcing standards for weights and measures, particularly for pre-packaged goods, to protect consumers and facilitate trade

Issued under the Draft Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) (Second) Amendment Rules, 2025, the proposal aims to enhance consumer empowerment and transparency in digital marketplaces.

The move is intended to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions by allowing them to easily identify the origin of products while shopping online.

As per the draft amendment, a new provision will be added to Rule 6(10) of the existing Rules, stating:“Every e-commerce entity selling imported products shall provide a searchable and sortable filter for the country of origin with their product listings.”

The draft rules have been published on the Department's website for public consultation.

Stakeholders and the public have been invited to submit comments by November 22, 2025, via email. The draft notification is available on the Ministry's official website.

The country-of-origin filter is expected to improve compliance monitoring by helping authorities verify product details and identify violations more efficiently.

The proposal is also anticipated to foster a transparent, consumer-focused and competitive e-commerce environment that encourages informed decision-making and fair market practices.

(KNN Bureau)