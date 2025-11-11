India, Utah Explore New Collaboration In AI, Clean Energy, Aerospace & Manufacturing
"Discussions were held on strengthening the collaboration in various domains like AI, clean energy, minerals, academia & research, biotech, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing, etc.," Goyal said on X.
He stated the engagement highlighted immense potential to strengthen economic partnerships between India and Utah, reported PTI.
Utah, a landlocked state in the western United States, has been seeking closer global industry linkages in technology and innovation-led sectors.
The meeting aimed to explore new avenues for trade, investment, and joint research to deepen economic ties.
(KNN Bureau)
