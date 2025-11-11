Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India, Utah Explore New Collaboration In AI, Clean Energy, Aerospace & Manufacturing

2025-11-11 02:07:48
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 11 (KNN) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held talks with a business delegation led by Utah State Senate President J Stuart Adams, focusing on expanding India–Utah cooperation across high-growth sectors.

"Discussions were held on strengthening the collaboration in various domains like AI, clean energy, minerals, academia & research, biotech, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing, etc.," Goyal said on X.

He stated the engagement highlighted immense potential to strengthen economic partnerships between India and Utah, reported PTI.

Utah, a landlocked state in the western United States, has been seeking closer global industry linkages in technology and innovation-led sectors.

The meeting aimed to explore new avenues for trade, investment, and joint research to deepen economic ties.

(KNN Bureau)

KNN India

