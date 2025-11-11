Trump Rewriting This Federal Regulation Could Unlock Billions For The US Economy - Here's What Investors Need To Know Before Laying Down Serious Green

MENAFN - News Direct) > This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

President Trump recently confirmed that his administration is considering reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug, and that shift could have a massive impact on the U.S. economy.

Currently, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug - alongside heroin, LSD and MDMA (1). These drugs are considered more dangerous and are defined as having no acceptable medical use.



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP No time to lower your crippling car insurance rate? Here's how to do it within minutes - you could end up paying $29/month without a single phone call

Must Read

Trump is considering reclassifying marijuana as a Schedule III drug, alongside some types of testosterone, estrogen and caffeine. Drugs in this classification have a lower risk of abuse and accepted medical uses.

"We're looking at reclassification and we'll make a determination over the next - I would say over the next few weeks, and that determination hopefully will be the right one,” Trump said in a recent news conference.“It's [a] very complicated subject.”

While this shift will not federally legalize marijuana, there are billions in untapped potential in the hemp industry, according to a report by Grand View Research (3), that could have a major impact on the U.S. economy and the stock market.

'Some people like it, some people hate it'

If Trump reclassifies marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, the effects could ripple through the economy almost immediately.

For one, cannabis businesses would gain access to major tax breaks, according to PBS (4). Right now, companies that sell marijuana in states where it's legal can't deduct normal business expenses - such as payroll, marketing and rent - because these companies are“trafficking” a Schedule I drug. Reclassification would open the door to those deductions, which could lead to significant tax savings.

The change would also make it easier for scientists to conduct federally approved research on marijuana, as it's very difficult for companies to research Schedule I drugs. This could uncover new use cases and open up new markets. This reclassification could also help normalize the industry in the eyes of mainstream investors.

A number of cannabis stocks are already trading on the NYSE, and reclassification could send prices shooting skyward. To get the right kind of investment advice and understand the market better, newbie investors in this industry will need a reliable source of information.

Enter Moby, an investment advice platform that can help you reduce the guesswork when selecting stocks and ETFs of any kind. Moby's team of experts use AI-backed insights to carefully select between one and three stocks per week. Recommendations are delivered to you in simple, easy-to-understand language - no overbearing financial jargon here.

Even better, in four years, across almost 400 stock picks, Moby's recommendations have beaten the S&P 500 by almost 12%, on average. With their easy-to-understand format, you can become a smarter investor in just five minutes, all with their 30-day money-back guarantee.

Plus, you can test out Moby for free with a 7-day trial when you register now. That way, you can try before you buy, even if you're cautious about cannabis.

But reclassifying marijuana is not without its critics. The National Sheriffs' Association (5) submitted a written opposition stating that marijuana has a“high abuse potential” and has resulted in fatal vehicle crashes.

The administration says it is early in the decision process, but plans to decide in the coming weeks.

"I've heard great things having to do with medical, and I've [heard] bad things having to do with just about everything else,” Trump said, according to ABC News.“Some people like it, some people hate it."

Read more: Warren Buffett used 8 simple money rules to turn $9,800 into a stunning $150B - start using them today to get rich (and then stay rich)

Intrigued investors should approach with caution

Support for cannabis legalization has grown in recent years. According to polling from Gallup (6), about 64% of Americans think that marijuana should be legal - down from 68% in 2024. This drop has largely been driven by shifting Republican sentiment on the issue.

The attitude and the legalization of recreational and medical use in dozens of states show that the tide appears to be turning on marijuana use in America. But the potential reclassification of marijuana also presents a major investment opportunity. If you're considering investing in cannabis, here are a few things to know.

Expect volatility to be the norm

Cannabis stocks have a history of wild swings (7). Even promising policy news often leads to short-term rallies followed by steep corrections, and legal changes that stick can cause steep drops or increases.

If you're looking for an alternative investment with a better track record of returns, you could consider investing in fine art - without the high price tag.

Traditionally, fine art has been out of reach for everyday investors, but now, with Masterworks, you can access the growth potential of this market.

Masterworks helps both non-accredited and accredited investors purchase fractional shares of artwork by iconic artists like Banksy and Basquiat.

Fine art has consistently outperformed the stock market in the long run. In fact, contemporary art outperformed the S&P 500 with a compound annual growth rate of 12.6% between 1995 and 2022, according to a report from Fortune magazine.

As such, art can sometimes be used to diversify and potentially safeguard your investments. What's more, Masterworks investors have realized representative annualized net returns like +17.6%, +17.8% and +21.5% among assets held for longer than one year.

See important Regulation A disclosures at Masterworks/cd.

Federal vs. state laws still differ

Even if reclassified, marijuana will still be federally illegal for recreational use. That means banking restrictions and legal uncertainty will continue to weigh on the industry. While this may change over time, don't expect the reclassification to change everything overnight.

Pick your exposure level carefully

Investors can buy shares of cannabis growers and dispensaries, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the sector, or pharmaceutical companies researching cannabis-based drugs. Each type of cannabis stock comes with a different level of risk and growth potential, so make sure you understand your risk level.

Investors in this sector also need reliable tools to manage their stock picks. Whether you're bullish on marijuana or believe it's nothing more than a puff of smoke, you'll need something to help you place your bets.

That's where Robinhood can help with investing in your preferred stocks.

Robinhood has no commission fees, which can make it easier to purchase shares or ETFs in the cannabis sector. Plus, you can get your first stock for fee.

With features like automatic investing, in-app guides and 24/7 access to their customer service team, Robinhood also makes it simple for beginners to diversify their portfolios. How it works is simple: Just download the app and fill out an application form to open an account.

Plus, you don't need to have a huge bank account to get started. The app allows you to buy fractional shares for as little as $1, making it accessible to invest in a wide range of stocks without breaking the bank.

Once your application is approved, you can transfer funds to your account and start investing right away.

Cannabis remains an emerging industry

While no investment is without its dangers, cannabis is inherently risky because it's not a mature industry. Reclassification could unlock billions, but the timeline for federal legalization or banking reform is unknown. Investors should be prepared for long stretches of uncertainty.

Reclassification of marijuana would represent one of the most significant federal shifts in cannabis policy.

For businesses, it could unlock billions in tax savings and research opportunities. For investors, it could create new opportunities - but also plenty of risk.

As the Trump administration weighs its decision, the cannabis industry and Wall Street alike are bracing for what could be a historic move.



Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion'

I'm almost 50 and have nothing saved for retirement - what now? Don't panic. These 6 easy steps can help you turn things around

Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it 22 US states are now in a recession or close to it - protect your savings with these 10 essential money moves ASAP

What To Read Next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

Article sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines.

Kansas Legislative Research Department (1 ); ABC News (2 ); Grand View Research (3 ); PBS (4 ); The National Sheriffs' Association (5 ); Gallup (6 ); Yahoo Finance (7 )

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.