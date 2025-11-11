Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Accelerates U.S. Rare Earth Independence Amid Energy Concerns

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) and may include paid advertising.



Minerals vital to energy and advanced manufacturing have become an energy security issue in their own right, notes“Time” report.

The IEA has launched a Critical Minerals Security Program to promote joint action in the face of disruptions. Ucore's commercial objective is to deliver the missing link in North America's rare earth chain.

Alarm bells are ringing over a new kind of energy crisis - and it's not oil or gas. A recent“Time” article warns that governments must act now to stave off damaging disruptions to industries from power grids to jet engines, arguing that the same international playbook forged after the 1973 oil crisis must be applied to critical minerals today ( ). In that context, Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) is advancing U.S.-based rare earth separation capacity with its RapidSX(TM) technology and a Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex designed to reduce dependence on overseas refining bottlenecks.

Time's analysis makes the case that minerals vital to energy and advanced manufacturing have become an energy security issue in their own right. The report notes that these materials are essential to batteries, power equipment, artificial intelligence (“AI”) chips, jet engines, defense applications and more - and...

