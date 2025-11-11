Networknewsbreaks Newton Golf Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG) To Host Webcast And Investor Q&A Following Q3 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG), a technology-forward golf company focused on performance-driven innovation, today announced it will host a webcast and investor Q&A session on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET, following the release of its third quarter financial results. Greg Campbell, chairman and CEO, and Jeff Clayborne, CFO, will review the company's results, business highlights, and outlook for the remainder of 2025. The presentation will include a live Q&A session.

Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) is a pioneering golf technology company redefining performance through physics-based engineering, precision design, and U.S.-based innovation. Its flagship Newton Motion and Fast Motion shafts are trusted by Tour professionals worldwide, delivering measurable improvements in stability, control, and consistency. Newton's mission is to empower golfers of all levels with advanced equipment that is engineered for results.

