UNICEF Warns Of Israeli Restrictions Blocking Life-Saving Aid For Children In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 11 (Petra) – The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned on Tuesday that ongoing Israeli restrictions are obstructing the entry of essential supplies needed to save the lives of children suffering from severe malnutrition in Gaza.UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires said during a press conference in Geneva that 938,000 packages of ready-to-use infant formula have been held up since August.Pires added that restrictions on critical humanitarian items such as maternity kits, solar-powered refrigerators, spare parts, generators and water purification materials are severely impeding relief efforts in the besieged enclave.According to Reuters, Pires noted that while the overall volume of humanitarian aid entering Gaza has increased in recent weeks reaching 5,500 truckloads between October 12 and November 10 many life-saving supplies remain blocked.He said that UNICEF, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and partner organisations, had delivered one million doses of vaccines to Gaza to protect children from polio, measles and pneumonia.A vaccination campaign has been launched to reach more than 40,000 children under the age of three who missed routine immunisations over the past two years due to the conflict.Pires reported that around 2,400 children were vaccinated on the first day of the campaign last Sunday.The three-phase campaign will continue until January, utilising 149 health facilities and 10 mobile units and involving 450 health workers trained by UNICEF prior to the outbreak of the war.He emphasised that improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza requires the unhindered entry of all essential supplies, warning that continued restrictions will endanger the lives of thousands of children."Sustaining the flow of aid is the only way to save lives and restore hope for Gaza's children," he said.