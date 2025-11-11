403
NHRC Honours Partner Institutions To Mark Qatar Human Rights Day
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) celebrated Qatar Human Rights Day today, which falls on November 11 each year. This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the celebration, which began in 2002 with the establishment of the National Human Rights Committee.
The ceremony was attended by a number of officials from partner institutions of the NHRC and media organisations in the country. The committee was keen to honour these institutions for their contributions to the human rights movement in Qatar and their initiatives that have played a role in advancing human rights work in the country.
HE Maryam bint Abdullah al-Attiyah, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee, said in her speech:“We celebrate with you the 23rd anniversary of Qatar Human Rights Day, which coincides with the anniversary of the establishment of the National Human Rights Committee on November 11, 2002.
Our celebration this year includes honouring a number of entities and individuals whose efforts have had a positive impact on advancing the work of the National Human Rights Committee. This is a gesture of appreciation we offer for those who give.”
HE al-Attiyah emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships and expanding their scope with all stakeholders, building upon the roles of national human rights institutions, which serve as a bridge for communication between all actors in the country.
She added:“The National Human Rights Committee has established a unique experience and become a significant player and a model to be emulated in adopting important international initiatives and organising conferences, forums, and seminars to discuss global issues and challenges affecting human rights. This is in addition to its commitment to continuous participation in the sessions of the Human Rights Council and the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly, as well as its active participation in multilateral conferences.”
She continued:“The National Human Rights Committee welcomes the Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which incorporates its views and is consistent with relevant international standards. It affirms its commitment to empowering vulnerable groups, including the establishment of four new units dedicated to the rights of women, children, persons with disabilities, and the elderly. We look forward to these units contributing to strengthening national measures and consolidating the participation of vulnerable groups, including their involvement in decision-making processes, and to evaluate and review decisions and public policies related to their rights.”
She noted that the NHRC renews its commitment to continuing to monitor challenges, provide relevant recommendations and insights, and persist in raising awareness, educating, and building capacities, thereby contributing to making human rights a tangible reality in all aspects of our lives, in line with the values and traditions of our society and the principles of our noble religion.
HE al-Attiyah added:“We recognise the reality of the new challenges and their impact on human rights in all countries of the world. Therefore, we reaffirm our determination to continue working sincerely and diligently, with all partners, to adopt comprehensive, human rights-based approaches in confronting the dangers that threaten humanity.”
“We affirm our pride in leading numerous international efforts and initiatives, inspired by the active role of Qatar in promoting and protecting human rights both domestically and internationally, its leadership in diplomatic efforts to end conflicts peacefully, and its vital humanitarian role in providing relief and assistance in the areas of food, health, education, shelter, and other necessities of life in areas affected by natural disasters and armed conflicts.”
The chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee expressed her gratitude to all participants in the event, conveying appreciation to all entities, organisations, and individuals who contributed to supporting the committee's efforts to empower human rights in society and consolidate the National Human Rights Committee's leadership at the regional and international levels.
