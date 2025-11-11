Real Estate Icon Brian Buffini To Reveal Exclusive Housing Forecast For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free, Virtual Event to Feature Economic Outlook, Analysis, and Proven Strategies Agents Can Use to Have a Powerful Year Ahead

Carlsbad, California, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned real estate expert Brian Buffini, the legendary founder and CEO of Buffini & Company, will unveil his highly anticipated Bold Predictions forecast for the 2026 U.S. and Canadian housing market in a live virtual broadcast Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT. This event will provide real estate professionals with data-driven insights, in-depth analysis, and proven strategies to sharpen their competitive edge and accelerate business growth in the year ahead and beyond.

Accurate Historical Track Record

For nearly two decades, Buffini has been the expert that thousands of agents and other professionals trust and rely on for his accurate projections on not only the housing market but on other significant economic trends as well. He has an extraordinary track record, with 33 of his 36 forecasts over the past 18 years proven true.

2026 Bold Predictions

“There's a lot of misinformation and fear right now about the industry and the economy as a whole,” Buffini said.“For this event, I'll cut through all that noise and clickbait and separate fact from fiction.”

“I'll be sharing my projections, based on our proprietary research as well as discussions with other top leaders, on where the market is heading in the year ahead. Agents and other associated professionals can then feel confident using this data to inform their clients and help them make the best decisions for their real estate needs,” he added.

Special Guests

Buffini will be welcoming to this event:

Kevin O'Leary (aka“Mr. Wonderful”), Investor & Star of the ABC show, Shark Tank

O'Leary has launched ventures in mutual funds and wine, written books on business and finance, dabbled in politics in his native Canada and is a prominient commentator on entrepreneurship and investing. In this broadcast, he will share insights and strategies that world-class entrepreneurs use to build wealth and thrive in any market.

Dr. Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of Research, National Association of REALTORS®

Yun is one of the nation's leading housing economists and a renowned market forecaster. His economic predictions and market analyses are regularly featured in major financial media and sought after by U.S. policymakers, including Congress. In this session, he'll discuss with Buffini the critical economic trends real estate professionals need to know in the upcoming year and beyond.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask live questions during this event.

Preview of All New State of the Art Tools

Buffini will also be sharing a preview of a new, updated suite of tools that will be made available exclusively to the company's customers starting in January.

“This new suite is a significant investment we've made to provide our loyal clients with a $1,200 upgrade to their membership, at absolutely no extra cost to them,” he said.“We pride ourselves on providing the best, state of the art assets for our clients so that they have everything they need to excel in 2026 and beyond.”

Registration is Now Open

The event is open to the public. Those interested may sign up at buffini/BCL to reserve a spot in the virtual audience.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini is the Chairman and CEO of Buffini & Company, the largest training and coaching company in North America. Based in Carlsbad, Calif., the company trained more than 4 million business professionals in 45 countries and has coached more than 25,000 businesspeople.

Born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, Brian emigrated to San Diego in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. After becoming one of the top-producing real estate agents in the nation, he founded Buffini & Company-an organization dedicated to sharing his powerful lead-generation systems with others.

In addition, Brian's podcast,“It's a Good Life,” has more than 24 million listeners in 178 countries. Brian became a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal bestselling author with his latest book,“The Emigrant Edge.”

Today, Brian travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to“live the good life.” He has been inducted into the RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame and has been recognized in the Swanepoel Power 200.

Brian and his bride, Beverly - co-founder of Buffini & Company - have six children and live in Southern California.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company's comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 45 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. To learn more about Buffini & Company, visit .

