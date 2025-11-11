Our Employees Have Spoken: Elanco Is Great Places To Work Certified

MENAFN - 3BL) At Elanco, we believe that making life better for animals starts with creating a workplace where our people can thrive. That's why we're thrilled to share that Elanco has officially been recognized as acompany!

This recognition is more than a badge of honor. It's a reflection of the inclusive, respectful and dynamic culture that our people have built together across the globe.

Certified Across the World

Our 2025 certifications include:



Elanco USA

Elanco Business Solutions hubs in Malaysia, Mexico, India and Poland Affiliate offices in Malaysia, Mexico and India - and recently China!

The prestigious Great Place to Work® certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience. Through an anonymous global survey, team members shared how Elanco supports them, fosters belonging and empowers them to do meaningful work every day.

What Makes Elanco a Great Place to Work

At Elanco, our purpose, Making Life Better for Animals, Makes Life better, connects more than 9,000 team members across 40+ countries. Our genuine love for animals fuels us to break boundaries and inspires us to push further.

According to the survey, 88% of U.S. employees said they felt welcomed when they joined Elanco and 76% agreed that Elanco is a great place to work, significantly higher than the 57% average at a typical U.S.-based company.

Built by Our People

Culture is built every day by our team members. From our laboratories and manufacturing sites to our offices and community service events, Elanco employees live out our values: Integrity, Respect, Excellence.

This certification reflects the dedication, passion and teamwork of our people. They embody what it means to do the right thing the right way, treat others with respect and deliver with discipline.

Join Our Team

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people and purpose first? Explore opportunities to make a difference at Elanco Careers.