Purchase Of Shares

Public announcement no. 581
November 11th, 2025
MANAGER'S TRANSACTION
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Rolf Pfiffner notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen") that Rolf Pfiffner has purchased a shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 97 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.
After the purchase, Rolf Pfiffner owns a total of 2.700 shares, corresponding to 0,15 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.
Rolf Pfiffner is a member of the board of directors of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S since 2017 and Rolf Pfiffner is a member of the executive management of Heliograph Holding GmbH. Heliograph Holding GmbH is a major shareholder in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.
