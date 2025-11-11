HOS Global Foods' Flagship Brand Laxmi Honoured With Prestigious ANA Multicultural Excellence Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrating Authenticity and Connection, Laxmi Becomes the First South Asian Indian Brand to Receive the Esteemed ANA Multicultural Excellence Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOS Global Foods, the parent company of Laxmi, has made history as the first South Asian Indian brand to be honored with the ANA Multicultural Excellence Award 2025. A recognition that celebrates brands that authentically connect with diverse communities through powerful storytelling.









For over 50 Years, Laxmi has stood as a symbol of trust, tradition, and togetherness, bringing the authentic Flavors of South Asia to countless homes across North America. What began in 1972 as a heartfelt effort to help immigrants recreate the taste of home has grown into a legacy that continues to unite generations through food and culture.

The award-winning Diwali campaign captured the spirit of authentic connection, illustrating how food transcends distances bridging hearts and homes, and reminding every South Asian family that no matter where they are, as long as there's Laxmi, there's home.

The heartfelt TV commercial titled“Diwali Ki Mithas Badhaane Ke Liye, Laxmi Hain Na” beautifully captures the story of an Indian couple living abroad whose simple yet profound gesture of inviting Indian students to celebrate Diwali together, transforms feelings of homesickness into moments of shared warmth, laughter, and belonging to the community.

The campaign struck a deep emotional chord with audiences, celebrating how traditions and food can turn even distant places into homes filled with love and connection. Through every frame, it echoed Laxmi's timeless promise to bring people closer through the taste of home, because when it comes to preserving the warmth of tradition and togetherness,“ Laxmi Hain Na”

Suhasinee Patil, Vice President of Marketing at HOS Global Foods, shared her gratitude, saying,

“I want to express my sincere thanks for this incredible recognition from ANA and the esteemed jury. Our Diwali campaign was inspired by our heritage, our traditions, and the love passed down through generations which is often expressed through food. For me, multicultural marketing isn't about just checking boxes, it's about telling authentic stories that truly connect. This award reflects the passion and dedication of our team, our agency partners, and the South Asian community whose stories inspired this campaign.”





For over 50 years, HOS Global Foods has upheld its leadership as the largest importer and distributor of South Asian food products in North America. Through Laxmi, it continues to bring not just authentic ingredients and spices, but also a sense of heritage, belonging, and love creating a cultural bridge that unites generations and communities across continents.

The ANA Multicultural Excellence Awards, organized annually by the Association of National Advertisers, honour brands that excel in connecting with multicultural audiences through authenticity, creativity, and meaningful impact.

About HOS Global Foods

HOS Global Foods, also known as House of Spices, is the leading importer and distributor of South Asian food products in North America, with a legacy spanning over 50 years. Founded in New York in 1972 by Mr. Soni and his family, the company was established to provide access to authentic Indian and South Asian flavors to consumers craving the taste of home. Today, HOS Global Foods operates over 10 distribution centers and offers a wide range of products-including spices, flours, frozen meals, snacks, and specialty goods-from popular South Asian brands. Headquartered in Lake Success, New York, its mission is to make diverse ethnic foods accessible across North America, celebrating cultural heritage through food and family.

Media Contact

Company Name: HOS Global Foods

Website:

Email: ...

Contact person: Mr. Kam

