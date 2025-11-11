PRISM Marketview Features Exclusive Q&A With Atlasclear Leadership On Growth Strategy And Next-Generation Financial Infrastructure

John Schaible, Executive Chairman, and Craig Ridenhour, President

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView today published an exclusive Q&A Corner feature with John Schaible, Executive Chairman, and Craig Ridenhour, President of AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH ), a technology-enabled financial services company modernizing trading, clearing, settlement, custody, and banking for small and mid-sized financial institutions.

In the interview, Schaible and Ridenhour outline how AtlasClear is building a vertically integrated platform designed to level the playing field for smaller firms long constrained by legacy systems and high clearing costs.

“We retired and converted more than $43 million of debt, cutting our de-SPAC liabilities by over 80 percent and strengthening stockholders' equity by about the same amount,” said Schaible.“Cleaning up the capital structure while running a profitable subsidiary gives us the flexibility to invest and scale in the right areas.”

Ridenhour added,“For us, correspondent clearing is the gateway to scale. Smaller broker-dealers, RIAs, and family offices are often underserved by the big clearing houses. We give them institutional-grade infrastructure, automation, and compliance at a cost that makes sense for their business.”

The Q&A also highlights:



AtlasClear's continued growth in correspondent clearing, with three clients now signed and additional prospects in the pipeline.

Progress toward Federal Reserve approval of its pending Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming acquisition, enabling the integration of banking and credit capabilities under one platform.

The company's commitment to advancing regulated digital asset infrastructure as a bridge between traditional finance and next-generation fintech solutions. Near-term priorities that include onboarding new clients, expanding automation, and increasing recurring, high-margin services.

AtlasClear recently released its Value Flywheel video, highlighting how each new client drives growth across trades, assets, lending, and profitability.

Watch the video here:

Schaible concluded,“We are confident in our position, encouraged by the momentum we are seeing, and excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to execute our plan with focus and discipline.”

Read the full Q&A on PRISM MarketView:

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. is building a cutting-edge, technology-enabled financial services platform to modernize trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for innovative financial products, with a focus on serving small- and middle-market financial institutions. Through its subsidiary, the Company combines industry expertise with longstanding infrastructure: Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., a full-service correspondent securities broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA and a member of DTCC and NSCC, which has been serving the investment community since 1968; and through its planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, the parent of Farmers State Bank, a Federal Reserve member bank that has provided private and corporate banking services to its community since 1915. Together, these businesses will position AtlasClear to deliver a vertically integrated suite of brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory reporting, and commercial banking solutions. The AtlasClear leadership team includes respected industry veterans who have founded and led companies such as ICE Clear, Legent Clearing, COR Clearing, Axos Clearing, NexTrade, StoneX, and Anderen Bank.

About PRISM MarketView

PRISM MarketView is a financial media platform focused on highlighting emerging growth companies and breakthrough innovation across public markets. Through original editorial, video features, and executive Q&A content, PRISM delivers timely insights and elevates visibility for high-potential companies. PRISM also maintains a suite of proprietary indexes tracking momentum across sectors including biotech, AI, and consumer tech. Learn more at

