LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68



TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Crown VCT PLC (the“Company”) announces that it purchased 3,350,158 ordinary shares at 28.09 pence per share and 1,513,667 ordinary C shares at 37.14 pence per share on 11 November 2025. The shares purchased represent 0.94% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be cancelled.

Following the above transaction, and in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the capital of the Company as at close of business on 11 November 2025 consisted of 429,363,787 ordinary shares, and 130,076,622 ordinary C shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 45,787,992 shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 383,575,795 in respect of ordinary shares and 130,076,622 in respect of ordinary C shares giving total voting rights of 513,652,417. These figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

11 November 2025

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850