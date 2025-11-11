UAE Ammonium Nitrate (AN) Industry Report 2025: Market Prices, Production/Consumption, Trade, Supply/Demand, End-Users Review 2019-2024 And Forecasts 2025-2029
Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonium Nitrate (AN) Market in UAE: 2019-2024 Review and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the UAE Ammonium Nitrate market. The report covers 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2029 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national market for Ammonium Nitrate.
Report Scope
- The report considers present situation, historical background and forecast of Ammonium Nitrate market in UAE Comprehensive data on Ammonium Nitrate supply/demand, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years is provided in the report The report gives information about Ammonium Nitrate market players in UAE Ammonium Nitrate market forecast for the next five years, including market volumes and prices is also included:
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What were the main trends of UAE Ammonium Nitrate market in 2019-2024? What was the size of the UAE Ammonium Nitrate market in 2019-2024? What was UAE Ammonium Nitrate supply in 2019-2024? What are the main players in UAE Ammonium Nitrate market? What drivers and challenges will determine the development of UAE Ammonium Nitrate market in 2025-2029? What will be the CAGRs for UAE Ammonium Nitrate supply and demand? Are there Ammonium Nitrate projects to be completed in 2025-2029 in UAE?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview of Ammonium Nitrate Market in UAE
2. Ammonium Nitrate Demand in UAE
2.1. Demand Structure, Consumption in 2019-2024
2.2. UAE Demand Shares in Regional Market and in Global Market in 2019-2024
3. Ammonium Nitrate Trade in UAE
3.1. Import, Import Share in Consumption (Recent Years)
3.2. Annual Prices (Recent Years)
4. Ammonium Nitrate Market Forecast to 2029
4.1. General Market Forecast
4.2. Ammonium Nitrate Production Forecast to 2029
4.3. Ammonium Nitrate Consumption Forecast to 2029
5. Prices Forecast in UAE
6. Ammonium Nitrate End-users in UAE
Data Tables
- Ammonium Nitrate Demand Structure, 2024 Ammonium Nitrate Demand Dynamics in UAE in 2019-2024 Country Consumption Share Globally in 2019-2024 Country Consumption Share in Region in 2019-2024 Trade in UAE in Recent Years Import Share in Consumption in Recent Years Structure of Import by Country in Recent Years Import Prices in UAE in Recent Years Demand Forecast to 2029
