Greystone Provides $21 Million HUD-Insured Loan For Affordable Housing Community In Titusville, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $20,977,600 HUD -insured loan to refinancea 238-unit affordable housing community in Titusville, Florida. The transaction was originated by Miryam Reinitz-Kops and Jon Morales of Greystone, on behalf of Atlantic Housing Foundation.

Built in 1984, Windover Oaks Apartments in Brevard County features 20 garden-style apartment buildings with one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, including 180 units for affordable housing. Community amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, outdoor courts, playground, laundry room and car care center.

The $20,977,600 HUD 223(f) loan carries a 35-year term and amortization. The property qualifies for the green building certification. In addition to refinancing, loan proceeds enable the borrower to continue with ongoing property maintenance and monetize a portion of their equity.

The property, built in 1984 and comprising a mix of one-, two-and three-bedroom units, has long-served low- and moderate-income households in the region.

Windover Oaks offers residents access to community amenities such as a swimming pool, clubhouse, racquetball court, and playground, and is managed by Atlantic Housing Foundation, a nonprofit with a track record in affordable housing preservation.

“We are proud to help our client preserve critical affordable housing in Florida through HUD financing programs,” said Ms. Reinitz-Kops.“Greystone is deeply committed to delivering mission-driven capital solutions that can provide affordable, long-term housing stability to individuals and families across the country.”

“This investment by the Foundation will provide an improved quality of life for our residents, upgrade our competitive market position, enhance the functionality of the property, and allow our residents to comfortably enjoy their updated homes while helping to reduce their utility expenses,” said Kent Foster, Developer for the project.“This is yet another example of the Foundation staying true to its mission.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .

About Atlantic Housing Foundation

Atlantic Housing Foundation (AHF), Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit affordable housing provider that owns and operates over 8,000 units of multifamily properties in five states. In addition to HUD, HAP, and LIHTC properties, Atlantic Housing owns and operates affordable housing, mixed-income multifamily assets, student housing, and senior housing. The mission of AHF is to promote and preserve quality affordable housing and related services for low and moderate-income families, helping residents improve their lives. AHF aims to be a top-performing, thoroughly professional, and genuinely caring organization in all that it does. Contact: ...

