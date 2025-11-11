MP CM's 'Aukaat' Remarks For Panchayat Sachives Sparks Row, Congress Seeks Apology

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 11 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's objectionable remarks on Grampanchayat secretaries (Sachiv) during a programme at Bhopal's Jamboori maidan on Tuesday sparked a fresh round of political controversy here in Madhya Pradesh.

The controversy emerged after a short clip of Chief Minister Yadav's speech to Grampanchayat representatives at Bhopal's Jamboori Maidan on Tuesday surfaced on social media. In a purported video, Mohan Yadav, during his speech, could be heard using objectionable words.

"Agar Sachiv (Panchayat secretary) nahi karne dega to hata denge sale ko (If Sachiv creates hurdles, I will remove him)," Chief Minister Yadav made this remark while addressing the programme in the presence of Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Prahlad Singh Patel and some other senior leaders.

He could be heard saying again, "Sachiv aur Sahayak Sachiv ki kya aukat. Jo Sarpanchon ke kam me roda dalega use hata denge (What is the worth of Sachiv and Sahayak Sachive, those who will create hurdles, will be removed."

The Chief Minister was talking about the power of the Sarpanch (village head) in the three-tier (Zila, Janpad and Grampanchayat) Panchayati system. "In the Panchayat system, a Sarpanch has power that even MPs and MLAs do not have. If the spirit of work is pure, even God helps," he stated.

Later, responding to the matter, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said, "Chief Minister Mohan Yadav today abused Grampanchayat secretaries. The Congress party condemned his abusive remarks and demands an apology from him."

Addressing the press at his residence in Bhopal on Tuesday evening, Patwari further said, "Mohan Yadav is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and he should maintain the dignity of his Chief Minister's post. If he won't issue an apology, Congress will stage a protest."

However, Madhya Pradesh ruling BJP or the Chief Minister's office was yet to issue any statement on this matter.