Ajith Kumar Faces Bomb Threat: Police Rush To His Chennai Home!

A bomb threat was received via email, claiming a bomb was planted at actor Ajith's house. Following the threat, a search was conducted at Ajith's residence. This incident has now sparked controversy.

For the past 3 months, frequent bomb threats have been made against the homes of famous actors and political figures. Police have been conducting thorough searches at these locations.

Emails were sent to the DGP's office about bombs at the homes of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nayanthara, Trisha, and TVK leader Vijay. Police later confirmed these were hoaxes.

Following this, a threat was made about a bomb at actor Ajith's house on ECR, Chennai. Bomb experts and sniffer dogs were dispatched, and the entire property was searched.

After hours of searching, it was confirmed there was no bomb. The threat was a hoax. Similar threats were made to Ramya Krishnan, S.V. Sekar, and others, all proving to be false.

Many wonder why the police haven't caught the culprit. Cybercrime police are investigating, but the use of a VPN is causing delays. Hopefully, the police will end this soon.