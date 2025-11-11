Putin Can Strike NATO While Waging War In Ukraine German General

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed in an interview with Ukrinform by retired Bundeswehr Lieutenant General Heinrich Brauss.

According to the former military officer, he is concerned that Russia's leader, Putin, may already be planning an assault on a NATO member state. The most dangerous scenario, in his opinion, would be if, while Ukraine continues to defend itself, he attempted a“rapid, surprise attack on one of the Baltic states,” as the Baltic countries are the most vulnerable to potential aggression from the Russian Federation.

Putin is already waging a“non-linear,” or hybrid, war in Ukraine, but also against Western democracies, especially in Europe. Yet he could escalate it into a conventional attack, for example, through a swift, unexpected, but limited act of aggression, Brauss said.

The retired general noted that some analysts and strategists believe this scenario is only possible once the war ends or at least after a ceasefire in Ukraine. But he personally has doubts.

“I fear that the risk-taking player in the Kremlin might be planning a different option - to deliver a quick strike against one or more Baltic countries while still attacking Ukraine, and in that case, he could count on us not being ready to defend in time,” Brauss said.

He believes that if Putin combined such a move with nuclear blackmail, he might expect that NATO would, first, be unable to deploy reinforcements to bolster the defence of the Baltics in time; and second, that fear of nuclear escalation would“paralyse” the allies and prevent them from quickly providing military assistance to the Baltic states.

As reported, many experts assess that Putin may be able to build up sufficient forces to attack NATO by 2029, leaving Europe with only a few years to prepare.