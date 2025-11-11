Regent Chairs National Council For Future Technology Meeting, Reviews Progress Of Council Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 11 (Petra)- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Regent, chaired a regular meeting of the National Council for Future Technology on Tuesday.During the meeting, attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, who is chairman of the council, His Royal Highness reviewed the progress of a number of the council's projects, particularly in the areas of the use of artificial intelligence in education, government services, and utilising technology to address traffic congestion.The meeting also covered Jordan's preparations to host the Cybersecurity Advancements, Innovations and Technology conference and exhibition (C8), which will be held during 18-20 November under the patronage of the Crown Prince at the King Hussein bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea.His Royal Highness stressed the importance of continuing to implement the council's initiatives, and to develop them in line with feedback from users and service recipients.