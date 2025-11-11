Jordan, Bahrain Discuss Enhanced Military Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov.11 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, received Tuesday the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Chief of Staff, Lit. Gen. Theyab bin Saqr Al-Nuaimi and his accompanying delegation.In a reception ceremony, the visiting Bahraini delegation was welcomed with military honors, including a review by the honor guard.The two sides discussed military cooperation and coordination between the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) and the Bahrain Defence Force across various defense and training fields, aiming to support strategic interests, security, and regional stability.They emphasized the deep fraternal ties between the two armies and ways to strengthen them through the exchange of expertise and joint exercises.Huneiti said the meeting reflects efforts to enhance cooperation between the armed forces based on brotherly relations, achieving a high level of professional military collaboration in line with the royal visions of both countries.Huneiti described the talks as a "valuable" opportunity to advance historical military relations to their highest levels.Nuaimi, in turn, expressed admiration for the Jordanian Armed Forces' operational and training development, highlighting Bahrain's commitment to strengthening military cooperation with Jordan.Listening to briefings, attended by senior JAF officers and the Bahraini military attaché, the issues covered recent JAF upgrades, humanitarian and relief operations in the West Bank and Gaza, and efforts to reinforce regional security and stability.During the meeting, the two sides signed the minute of the 22nd High Joint Committee for Military Cooperation (Jordan-Bahrain), aimed at addressing regional security challenges, future threats, and opening new avenues for cooperation.Nuaimi concluded the visit with a note in the Visitors' Book.