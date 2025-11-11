Luminous Marks Black Friday With A Special 15% Discount For Car Care Installers

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 10, 2025 7:08 am - Luminous, a USA-based brand of premium car care products, is celebrating Black Friday 2025 with an exclusive 15% discount on its entire car care product range for the first order of professional installers and detailers.

Luminous, a USA brand of premium car care products trusted by detailing professionals worldwide, is marking Black Friday with an exclusive 15% discount on its high-quality car care product range for the first order. This special offer is exclusively available to car care installers and detailers, designed to help them enhance their services and boost profitability this season. The offer will be valid from November 1st to November 30, 2025.

Through this initiative, Luminous aims to support car care professionals by providing them with access to premium detailing, ceramic coating, paint protection film (PPF), and window tint products at an exceptional rate, enabling them to deliver superior results and increase their margins.

“At Luminous, we believe in empowering our partners, not only by providing premium car care products but by helping them grow their businesses,” said W. Mari, International Sales Director at Luminous.“This Black Friday offer is our way of showing appreciation and ensuring that every detailer and installer can benefit from top-quality products while improving their profit this season.”

Supporting partner growth and profitability

The 15% Black Friday discount underscores Luminous' commitment to its growing network of professional installers and dealers across the Middle East and beyond. By combining American quality standards with strong regional partner support, Luminous continues to establish itself as a trusted and reliable partner for car care professionals worldwide.

“Luminous was built on the principle that success in the car care industry comes through collaboration,” added W. Mari.“Our partners' success is our success, and this initiative highlights our dedication to delivering outstanding products and real business value.”

A trusted USA brand in automotive care

Founded in 2014 in the United States, Luminous epitomizes American dedication to automotive excellence. The brand has become a leader in premium waxes, cleaning chemicals, paint protection films, window films, and detailing accessories, all meticulously engineered to p

reserve and enhance vehicle appearance, inside and out.

Every product developed by Luminous is based on extensive research and real-world testing, ensuring that professional installers receive high-performance, reliable solutions that meet the highest global standards.

Why choose Luminous?

Extensive product range

Luminous offers a complete selection of automotive care products, including window films, paint protection films (PPF), ceramic coatings, detailing accessories, and professional and DIY detailing products, providing everything a car care professional needs in one trusted brand.

Uncompromising quality

Every Luminous product is crafted to meet the highest standards, ensuring durability, clarity, flexibility, hydrophobic performance, and strong adhesion, all critical for maintaining vehicle aesthetics and long-lasting protection.

Dedicated support for installers and dealers

Luminous goes beyond supplying products by offering specialized guidance and support to installers and dealers. From product installation expertise to business growth advice, the brand helps partners improve efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability.

Eco-friendly practices

Luminous is committed to environmental responsibility, expanding its offerings to include eco-conscious options that deliver professional performance while minimizing environmental impact.

Training and certification

Through the Luminous Products Academy, partners gain access to industry insights, product tips, and installation guidance, ensuring professional expertise and a clear pathway to becoming a trusted Luminous partner.

Join the Luminous network

Car care professionals looking to expand their portfolio, elevate their detailing services, and gain a competitive edge in the automotive care market are invited to join the Luminous partner network.

To celebrate Black Friday, Luminous is extending its 15% discount to both new car care partners, a unique opportunity to integrate high-performance paint protection and detailing products from a trusted USA brand.

For more details on the partnership programs and how to become a partner, visit the Luminous website's Luminous Car Care Installers Program and Luminous Car Care Dealers Program pages, or contact the team at....

About Luminous Premium Car Care

Founded in 2014, Luminous embodies the American commitment to automotive care. The company is renowned for its superior range of auto detailing products, specializing in high-quality waxes, car cleaning products, paint protection films, automotive window films, ceramic coating, and detailing accessories. Designed to preserve and enhance the beauty of vehicles, Luminous products set a high standard for automotive professionals. Potential customers can try free samples of car care products before making any commitment. Through the Luminous car care academy, auto detailing professionals can access the latest automotive industry news and gain expert tips on car care product installations, ensuring they stay ahead in their field.