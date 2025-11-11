403
KFAS To Launch Science Month 2025 On Thursday
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Science (KFAS) announced Tuesday it will launch "Science Month 2025," a month-long program celebrating science, technology and innovation through interactive activities designed to spark youth curiosity and inspire scientific creativity.
In a press statement, KFAS said the official kickoff will take place on Thursday, Nov 13, 2025, at The Scientific Center from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., marking the start of a packed calendar that blends learning, fun and discovery.
The foundation noted that "Science Month" will see broad participation from schools, universities, research centers and the public through activities held at multiple venues, targeting all age groups from children and students to families.
This year's edition carries the theme "Oceans: From Imagination to Discovery," inviting audiences to explore the secrets of seas and oceans while linking Kuwait's rich maritime heritage with modern science and future innovations to promote sustainability of life on Earth.
The 2025 program spans a wide range of topics reflecting advances in Kuwait's research and development: from marine and coastal ecosystems to space exploration and observation of the solar system, moons and asteroids, and on to innovation and technology fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, data science and underwater exploration.
KFAS added that the season will feature diverse educational and community initiatives, including STEM programs for teachers, beach-cleanup campaigns, bird and planet watching, and spotlights on Kuwait's maritime heritage through scientific documentation and engaging, hands-on experiences that make science accessible to all.
The goal, KFAS affirmed, is to turn scientific passion into knowledge and knowledge into tangible developmental impact.
With this year's focus on ocean sciences, the event offers real opportunities for learning and discovery and bolsters Kuwait's standing within the global movement that celebrates science as a bridge of communication and a driver of progress. (end)
