Rover Unveils Top Pet Name Trends Of 2025
|#1 Most Popular Male + Female Dog Names
| #1 Trending Dog Name
|#1 Most Popular Male + Female Cat Names
|#1 Trending Cat Name
|United States
| Male: Charlie
Female: Luna
|Elphie (up 244%)
| Male: Milo
Female: Luna
|Tater (up 92%)
|Canada
| Male: Charlie
Female: Luna
|Cedar (up 96%)
| Male: Milo
Female: Luna
|Marshmallow (up 941%)
|United Kingdom
| Male: Milo
Female: Luna
|Augie (up 463%)
| Male: Milo
Female: Luna
|Tillie (up 1,209%)
|France
| Male: Rio
Female: Nala
|Archibald (up 1,726%)
| Male: Simba
Female: Nala
|Walter (1,224%)
|Spain
| Male: Coco
Female: Luna
|Tuk (up 928%)
| Male: Simba
Female: Luna
|Berlin (up 425%)
Methodology
The Top Pet Names 2025 report was developed by Rover between August and October 2025 and a Rover survey* of 1,500 pet parents in the United States, conducted via Pollfish in October of 2025. Results are based on an analysis of millions of user-submitted pet names provided by pet parents on Rover. The top 20 trending pet names are based on year-over-year growth with a minimum of 200 pets added in 2025, per name. Nationally trending pet names by category (e.g. sports, celebrity, food) are based on year-over-year growth with no minimum of new pets added, per name. The most popular pet names are determined by the total volume of pets with any given name. This report is not endorsed or sponsored by any of the brands, celebrities and businesses mentioned within.
About Rover
Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Washington, Rover is the world's largest online marketplace for loving pet care. Rover's global footprint includes North America (US and Canada), Europe (the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Poland, Switzerland). Rover sees and serves the unique needs of every pet by connecting pet parents with pet care providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit .
