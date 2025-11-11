Ukrainian Forces Withdraw From Positions Near Five Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Southern Defense Forces reported this on Facebook.

"In the Zaporizhzhia region, particularly in the Oleksandrohrad and Huliaipole sectors, intense fighting has been ongoing for several consecutive days. The enemy is using all available types of weapons to push the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their positions. Over the past few days, up to a hundred combat engagements have been recorded here. Due to intensified enemy assault actions, numerous infiltration attempts, heavy and sustained fire on our positions [more than 400 artillery attacks daily using around 2,000 munitions], and the virtual destruction of all shelters and fortifications, the Defense Forces had to withdraw from positions near the settlements of Novouspenivske, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka, and Novomykolaivka," the statement reads.

Over 300 Russian troops currently stay in Pokrovsk – Ukrainian military

It is noted that the enemy is attempting to bring consolidation groups into these settlements, but Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to resist these attempts. Fierce battles continue for Yablukove, Rivnopillia, and Solodke. According to the press service, the enemy is trying to encircle Hulyaipole from the east and cut off the logistical routes leading from Pokrovske. Fighting continues.

"Our assault and other units are fiercely fighting for every inch of our land," the statement emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, there were 170 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front line on November 10.