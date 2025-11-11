Azerbaijani Chief Of General Staff Condoles With Türkiye Over Military Plane Crash

In his message, General Valiyev stated:“I am deeply saddened by the news of the C130 military transport plane, bound from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, crashing near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border. I pray for mercy for the fallen military personnel, share in the grief of their families, and extend my heartfelt condolences. May God rest their souls in peace.”

