403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti Karate Player Abdullah Shaban Advances To Islamic Solidarity Games Final
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait national karate team player, Abdullah Shaban, has qualified on Tuesday, for the final of the -60 kg Kumite event at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.
He secured his place in the final after defeating his Kazakh opponent, Zulaman Bezhabiel, in the semi-final round of the competition.
Shaban is the second Kuwaiti player to reach a final today, following karate athlete Mohammed Al-Moussawi, who advanced to the final of the Kata category. (end)
kns
He secured his place in the final after defeating his Kazakh opponent, Zulaman Bezhabiel, in the semi-final round of the competition.
Shaban is the second Kuwaiti player to reach a final today, following karate athlete Mohammed Al-Moussawi, who advanced to the final of the Kata category. (end)
kns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment