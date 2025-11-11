Delhi Blast: Amit Shah Directs Security Forces To Nab All Involved

Home Minister Amit Shah chairs review meeting on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials.

New Delhi- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday instructed the security agencies to hunt down each and every culprit behind the Delhi blast that claimed 12 lives.

He said everyone involved will face the full wrath of security agencies.

Shah said this after chairing two subsequent security review meetings which were held in the wake of the Monday evening blast near Red Fort here.

“Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies,” he wrote on X.

The first meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date.