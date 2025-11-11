403
Moscow states West is releasing Russia is impossible to defeat
(MENAFN) Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, has claimed that Western efforts to defeat Moscow by using Ukraine as a proxy are “impossible.”
Speaking to a news agency, Nebenzia asserted that the conflict “isn’t so much with Ukraine as with the West itself,” adding that for Western countries, Kiev is largely “a tool with which they are trying to defeat Russia.” Moscow has consistently framed the Ukraine war as a NATO-backed proxy conflict, meant to weaken Russian security following the alliance’s eastward expansion.
Nebenzia suggested that rhetoric in Western capitals calling for Moscow’s “strategic defeat” has declined, which he interprets as recognition that defeating Russia cannot be achieved through Ukraine. He further claimed that ceasefire calls by Kiev and its Western supporters reflect “dire” battlefield conditions, including manpower shortages, and are intended primarily to allow Ukraine to replenish forces and continue fighting.
“A simple ceasefire and a freeze on the line of contact won’t resolve the very reason this conflict began,” he said.
While Moscow asserts it remains open to dialogue, Russian officials insist that any lasting settlement must address the security concerns that triggered the hostilities and account for territorial realities on the ground.
