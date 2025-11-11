LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC) Co-CEOS Pam Kessler And Clint Malin Interviewed By Advisor Access

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC) Currently Yielding Over 6% and Nearly 250 Consecutive Monthly Dividend Payments

Advisor Access : Would you provide an overview of LTC REIT?

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the early 1990s, LTC has been a trusted capital partner investing in needs-based seniors housing and care properties, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing centers. Based on gross real estate investments, approximately 62% of our assets are invested in seniors housing with the remainder in skilled nursing...

AA: Why should advisors consider LTC as a compelling investment?

Three key reasons: growth, monthly dividends, and industry fundamentals...

AA: What sets LTC apart from other REITs in the sector?

LTC's size offers strategic advantages. As a smaller REIT, every transaction-large or small-moves the needle. This focus ensures discipline and engagement at the highest levels of leadership...

AA: LTC is focused on its SHOP, diversifying its portfolio and divesting non-core, underperforming assets. What's behind this strategy?

In late 2024, we made the strategic decision to launch SHOP as a transformative growth catalyst for LTC-and it's proven to be the right move...

AA: The company recently increased its 2025 investment guidance from $400 million to $460 million. What made this possible?

We started 2025 with investment guidance near $100 million. By May, it rose to $300 million, and by August to $400–$460 million.

This rapid acceleration reflects the depth of our operator relationships and deal pipeline...

AA: What is LTC's strategy for long-term growth?

LTC's strategy today is clear and forward-focused. We're building a company defined by growth, quality, and consistent performance...

AA: Is there anything else you'd like readers to know?

Our momentum is strong, our strategy is working, and our opportunities ahead are significant...And, don't forget, LTC continues to pay a monthly dividend...

