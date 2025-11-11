LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC) Co-CEOS Pam Kessler And Clint Malin Interviewed By Advisor Access
Advisor Access : Would you provide an overview of LTC REIT?
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the early 1990s, LTC has been a trusted capital partner investing in needs-based seniors housing and care properties, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing centers. Based on gross real estate investments, approximately 62% of our assets are invested in seniors housing with the remainder in skilled nursing...
AA: Why should advisors consider LTC as a compelling investment?
Three key reasons: growth, monthly dividends, and industry fundamentals...
Click Here to View the Corporate Website
AA: What sets LTC apart from other REITs in the sector?
LTC's size offers strategic advantages. As a smaller REIT, every transaction-large or small-moves the needle. This focus ensures discipline and engagement at the highest levels of leadership...
AA: LTC is focused on its SHOP, diversifying its portfolio and divesting non-core, underperforming assets. What's behind this strategy?
In late 2024, we made the strategic decision to launch SHOP as a transformative growth catalyst for LTC-and it's proven to be the right move...
AA: The company recently increased its 2025 investment guidance from $400 million to $460 million. What made this possible?
We started 2025 with investment guidance near $100 million. By May, it rose to $300 million, and by August to $400–$460 million.
This rapid acceleration reflects the depth of our operator relationships and deal pipeline...
AA: What is LTC's strategy for long-term growth?
LTC's strategy today is clear and forward-focused. We're building a company defined by growth, quality, and consistent performance...
AA: Is there anything else you'd like readers to know?
Our momentum is strong, our strategy is working, and our opportunities ahead are significant...And, don't forget, LTC continues to pay a monthly dividend...
Click here to read the complete answers to these questions, financial disclosures and more about LTC Properties onlineCONTACT: Contact: Advisor Access Rick Baggelaar...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment