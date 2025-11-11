Anne Jakrajutatip Champions Inclusive Leadership On The Global Stage

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- In an age where inclusive leadership and empathy are increasingly vital, Anne Jakrajutatip, Thai entrepreneur and media executive, continues to play a leading role in reshaping global conversations on diversity, empowerment, and equality.

With over 25 years of experience in media and entertainment, Anne has successfully positioned her company among Thailand's top content and commerce enterprises. Her leadership journey gained international attention when she became Thailand's first transgender billionaire and listed her company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand at the age of 37, marking a significant milestone for gender representation in business leadership.

Anne's contributions extend beyond corporate success. As the founder of the Life Inspired for Transsexuals (LIFT) Foundation, she actively supports and empowers transgender communities across Asia. Her advocacy for equal opportunities and representation earned her the title of Asia Media Woman of the Year at the 2019 Content Asia Summit - making her the first Thai and transgender woman to receive the honor.

Speaking about her vision for the future, Anne emphasized the importance of inclusive leadership:

“This is a new era of empowerment - one that is led by women and created for women from all walks of life,” she said.

Anne's ongoing initiatives aim to inspire a new generation of leaders who lead with compassion, purpose, and authenticity. Her journey reflects how resilience and self-belief can transform not only industries but also cultural mindsets.

About Anne Jakrajutatip

Anne Jakrajutatip is a Thai entrepreneur, media executive, and philanthropist recognized for her contributions to gender equality and inclusive leadership. Through her business ventures and foundation work, she continues to advocate for empowerment and representation across Asia.