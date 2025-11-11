Maryland Physicians Care Expands Planet Fitness Benefit - Now Available In Carroll County

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Maryland Physicians Care (MPC) is pleased to announce an expansion of its Planet Fitness membership benefit into Carroll County, giving more MPC members access to free fitness resources across the state.

Under the program, eligible MPC members age 13 and older receive a free Classic Membership to Planet Fitness locations in participating counties. The program includes unlimited access to designated Planet Fitness locations, free in-club fitness training, access to Planet Fitness app workouts, free WiFi, partner rewards, and discounts.

Previously, this benefit was limited to locations in select counties, including Allegany, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's, and Washington. With this expansion, MPC members residing in and around Carroll County can now take advantage of the same access and amenities.

“We are delighted to be able to expand our partnership with Planet Fitness to more Marylanders,” said Charles Buseck, Chief Operating Officer of Maryland Physicians Care.“At MPC, we recognize the importance this access provides in helping people get and stay healthy. We want our members to feel good about themselves and the positive actions they are taking to become healthier. Expanding this benefit to the Carroll County locations is another step forward in supporting our members' wellness.”

In February, Planet Fitness opened its Eldersburg club at 6300 Georgetown Blvs. Eldersburg, MD. Planet Fitness Eldersburg is their second club in Carroll County, as the group also owns and operates Planet Fitness Westminster.

"Planet Fitness is the gym for all fitness levels, and we are excited to welcome MPC's membership to grow stronger together at this new location,” said Justin Drummond, president of Ohana Growth Partners (OGP), one of the largest franchise divisions of Planet Fitness.“Planet Fitness offers a high value membership and believes that everyone can get strong no matter where they are on their fitness journey.

MPC encourages existing and newly enrolled members in Carroll County to take advantage of the Planet Fitness benefit. Program information, a list of participating Planet Fitness locations, and member activation are available at mpcmedicaid/PF.