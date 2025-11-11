403
Study Finds No Clear Link Between Tylenol Use, Autism
(MENAFN) A recent investigation published Monday in the British Medical Journal concludes that there is no strong proof that taking acetaminophen, also referred to as paracetamol, while pregnant raises the likelihood of autism or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children. This conclusion contrasts with claims recently made by senior US officials.
The researchers noted that when studies accounted for shared familial factors, including genetics and environmental influences, any seeming association between acetaminophen consumption and neurodevelopmental disorders mostly vanished. Their conclusions were drawn from a review encompassing dozens of studies.
The analysis, described as an “umbrella analysis,” assessed the reliability of prior research amidst ongoing concerns about the safety of this common medication during pregnancy.
Results indicated that many earlier findings were often affected by unmeasured confounding factors, such as differences in parental health or lifestyle, rather than the effect of the medication itself.
“The current evidence base is insufficient to definitively link in utero exposure to acetaminophen with autism and ADHD in childhood,” the authors stated.
They emphasized the need for new, high-quality research that more effectively accounts for genetic and environmental variables.
In September, US President Donald Trump asserted that using Tylenol, also known as paracetamol, during pregnancy could be associated with a “significantly increased risk of autism,” a statement dismissed by numerous public health experts.
During his first term as president, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump became known for promoting unconventional and unverified health claims.
