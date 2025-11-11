Postbiotics Market To Surpass USD 319.13 Million By 2034, Driven By Functional Food Demand And AI-Enabled Innovations

Trade Analysis - Postbiotics Market: Import & Export Statistics

Government Initiatives Influencing the Postbiotics Market

1. Food & Nutraceutical Innovation Programs

2. Export & Biotech Incentives

3. Public Health & Food Fortification Strategies

4. Regulatory Harmonization Efforts

5. Sustainability & Circular-Bioeconomy Support

Postbiotics Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Postbiotics Market?

Higher demand for functional food and beverages nutraceuticals

Challenge

High Developmental and Technological Costs hamper the Market's Growth

Extensive research and development require additional costs, which may obstruct the market's growth. Higher costs of effective postbiotic products required to isolate them to understand their beneficial compounds also affect the growth of the postbiotics industry. Human and preclinical studies required to understand the segment's benefits are another major factor that incurs costs, hampering the market's growth.

Opportunity

Consumer Awareness about gut Health is helpful for the Market's Growth

Rising awareness of the importance of a healthy gut is a major opportunity for the growth of the postbiotics market. Hence, consumers prefer to buy functional food and beverage options enriched with postbiotics. They help to nourish the gut, smooth digestion, strengthen immunity, and improve overall health. Postbiotic supplements also help prevent disease, further fueling market growth.

Postbiotics Market Regional Analysis

Europe dominated the Postbiotics Market in 2024

Europe dominated the postbiotics market in 2024 due to higher demand for functional food and beverages containing postbiotics to enhance their nutritional profiles. Increasing awareness about gut health, preventive healthcare, enhanced research and development, are other supportive factors helpful for the growth of the market. Countries such as the UK, France, and Germany are some of the major areas helpful for the growth of the market, as the consumers in the region have a higher demand for gut-friendly food and beverage options, high demand for nutraceuticals and nutritional supplements, and development of functional foods and beverages.

Asia Pacific is Observed to be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to factors such as rising disposable incomes, increased demand for fermented foods

Rising preventive healthcare and the importance of a healthy gut for an individual's overall health are other major factors driving market growth in the foreseeable period. India plays a major role in the market's growth over the forecast period due to factors such as increased use of e-commerce platforms, higher demand for functional and clean-label food options, and rising disposable income.

North America is observed to experience Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

North America is expected to experience notable growth over the forecast period due to factors such as high demand for functional food and beverage options, rising development in the postbiotics sector, increasing awareness of gut health in the region, and many others. The market growth is also driven by factors such as rising product innovation and the growing importance of postbiotics for gut health and immunity, both of which are helping drive market growth.

Postbiotics Market Segmental Analysis

Product Type Analysis

The bacterial postbiotics segment dominated the postbiotics market in 2024 due to its array of benefits, such as improved gut barrier function, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, and enhanced immunity. The segment also focuses on its benefits compared to probiotics for consumers who are immunocompromised and is beneficial for humans as well as animals. Bacterial postbiotics also help eliminate harmful bacteria and replace them with beneficial ones. They also help improve gut barrier function and promote smooth digestion.

The yeast postbiotics segment is expected to grow over the foreseeable period, as it benefits the immune systems of both humans and animals. Yeast

Form Analysis

The powder form led the postbiotics market in 2024 due to its greater use across various applications, ease of transportation, extended shelf life, and superior stability. The live microorganisms present in powdered postbiotics may be sensitive to certain environmental conditions and hence may require refrigeration. The powdered form can be stored for a longer time and requires fewer setups to maintain its quality. Hence, the segment's growth is driven by such factors.

The liquid form segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to its ease of incorporation into various functional foods and beverages, thereby enhancing their nutritional profiles. Liquid postbiotics are easy to digest, highly effective, and readily absorbed by the body. They are also widely used in plant-based functional foods and beverages, further fueling market growth in the foreseeable future.

Ingredient Function Analysis

The segment also provides safe, effective, and science-based products, further fueling the growth of the market. Such compounds can be easily incorporated into various functional foods and beverages and remain stable throughout processing.

The metabolic health modulators segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to rising metabolic diseases, which may compromise individuals' immunity. Higher demand for safe and stable products, rising research and development, enhanced product stability and safety, a growing population of aged consumers, and greater demand for gut-friendly options are also major factors driving market growth. Higher demand for metabolic health modulators in the production of functional foods and beverages to enhance their nutritional profiles is another major growth segment for the market.

Application Analysis

The food and beverage segment led the postbiotics market in 2024 due to higher demand for functional food and beverages, greater awareness of the importance of postbiotics, greater emphasis on health and wellness, and increased demand for convenient formats such as capsules and beverages. Such food and beverage options also help improve digestion and strengthen immunity, and their increased use in innovative and developmental products also help drive market growth.

The nutraceuticals and dietary supplements

Top Companies in the Postbiotics Market



Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) – ADM is a major global player in the postbiotics and microbiome health market, offering science-backed ingredients designed to support gut health, immunity, and metabolic balance. Through its acquisition of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, ADM has expanded into postbiotic formulations for food, beverage, and dietary supplement applications, emphasizing clinically validated, shelf-stable solutions.

Kerry Group plc – Kerry Group is a leading provider of functional ingredients and postbiotic solutions for the food, beverage, and nutraceutical sectors. Its flagship ingredient, Wellmune®, is a yeast beta-glucan postbiotic clinically proven to support immune health. The company integrates postbiotics into a range of functional foods and beverages, aligning with consumer demand for immune and digestive wellness.

DuPont (IFF Health & Biosciences) – Now part of IFF Health & Biosciences, DuPont is a pioneer in the development of probiotic and postbiotic solutions. The company offers postbiotics derived from its extensive microbial strains, focusing on gut health, skin health, and overall well-being. Its HOWARU® portfolio includes next-generation postbiotic formulations that enhance stability and efficacy in functional nutrition.

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. – Morinaga is a Japanese leader in dairy-based biotechnology and postbiotic innovation, utilizing beneficial bacterial components and metabolites from its proprietary Bifidobacterium strains. The company's postbiotics are incorporated into functional dairy products and supplements, promoting digestive health and immune modulation.

Novozymes A/S – Novozymes leverages its expertise in microbial fermentation and enzyme technology to produce bioactive postbiotic ingredients for human and animal nutrition. Its solutions target gut microbiota modulation, immune support, and metabolic health, with a focus on scientifically validated and natural formulations.

Probi AB – Probi AB, based in Sweden, develops probiotic and postbiotic formulations for dietary supplements and functional foods. The company's postbiotic products are derived from heat-treated probiotics and are designed to deliver stable health benefits such as improved gut barrier function and immune defense.

BioGaia AB – BioGaia specializes in probiotic and postbiotic health solutions, with a strong emphasis on clinically backed formulations for gastrointestinal and immune health. Its postbiotic research focuses on non-viable bacterial metabolites and lysates, supporting digestive comfort and systemic health.

Sabinsa Corporation – Sabinsa offers postbiotic and nutraceutical ingredients derived from microbial fermentation and botanical integration. The company's postbiotic portfolio includes biogenic metabolites that enhance gut health, immune response, and nutrient bioavailability, with a focus on Ayurvedic and scientific synergy. Gnosis by Lesaffre – Gnosis by Lesaffre is a biotechnology company specializing in fermentation-based nutritional and functional ingredients. Its postbiotic products include yeast and bacterial metabolites that promote gut microbiota balance, immune regulation, and metabolic wellness. The company's extensive R&D focuses on clinical efficacy and bioavailability in human health applications.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type



Bacterial Postbiotics



Lactobacillus-derived bioactives (L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus)

Bifidobacterium-derived cell-free metabolites

Yeast Postbiotics



Saccharomyces cerevisiae lysates Beta-glucans and mannan oligosaccharides

By Form



Powder Form



Microencapsulated or spray-dried powders

Blends for food and nutraceutical applications

Liquid Form



Fermentation lysates Beverage-grade liquid concentrates

By Ingredient Function



Immune-modulating Compounds



Cytokine regulators and anti-inflammatory peptides

Gut barrier-enhancing factors

Metabolic Health Modulators



Short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs)

Enzyme-derived lipid and glucose regulators

Antimicrobial & Antioxidant Agents



Organic acids (lactic, acetic) Peptides and cell-wall fractions



By Application



Food & Beverage





Functional dairy and fermented foods

Nutrient-fortified beverages and snacks

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements



Capsules, tablets, and combination pre-/pro-/postbiotic blends

Digestive and immune formulations

Pharmaceuticals



Postbiotic APIs for IBS and inflammatory disorders

Gut microbiota-modulating therapies

Animal Nutrition



Poultry and swine feed additives Aquaculture growth and immunity boosters

By Region

North America



U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea Thailand



Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark Norway

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia Kuwait

