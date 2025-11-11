Postbiotics Market To Surpass USD 319.13 Million By 2034, Driven By Functional Food Demand And AI-Enabled Innovations
|Product Category
|Description / Function
|Common Forms / Components
|Key Applications / End-Use Sectors
|Leading Brands / Producers
|Bacterial Lysates
|Inactivated bacterial cells or fragments that enhance immune modulation and gut barrier function.
|Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus thermophilus lysates
|Immune supplements, infant nutrition, respiratory health formulations
|Lallemand Health Solutions, ADM (Deerland), Biogaia, Probiotical
|Heat-Killed Probiotics (Paraprobiotics)
|Non-viable probiotic strains that provide health benefits without live bacteria.
|L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus, B. breve (heat-treated)
|Functional foods, beverages, cosmetics, animal feed
|Morinaga Milk Industry, Meiji Holdings, Kirin Holdings (LC-Plasma), Nissin
|Cell-Free Supernatants
|Metabolite-rich liquids derived from probiotic fermentation with bioactive peptides, SCFAs, and antioxidants.
|SCFAs, peptides, enzymes, organic acids
|Nutraceuticals, skin health, gut health drinks
|Novozymes, Novare, Sabinsa, ADM
|Short-Chain Fatty Acid (SCFA) Blends
|Metabolites from bacterial fermentation that regulate immunity and metabolism.
|Butyrate, acetate, and propionate formulations
|Dietary supplements, metabolic health, functional beverages
|Nutra Biogenesis, Gnosis by Lesaffre, BioGaia
|Yeast-Derived Postbiotics
|Derived from inactivated yeasts such as Saccharomyces boulardii, rich in β-glucans and mannoproteins.
|Yeast cell wall, β-glucans, peptides
|Gut health, immune modulation, animal nutrition
|Lesaffre, Lallemand, Angel Yeast
|Enzyme-Enhanced Fermentation Extracts
|Bioactive metabolites developed through precision fermentation or enzyme action on probiotics.
|Fermentation metabolites, peptides, polysaccharides
|Functional beverages, skincare, anti-inflammatory formulations
|ADM, DSM-Firmenich, Kerry Group
|Postbiotic Peptide Complexes
|Specific peptides with antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-aging functions.
|Bioactive peptides, amino acid derivatives
|Cosmetics, nutraceutical capsules, fortified foods
|Evonik, Givaudan Active Beauty, Seppic
|Postbiotic Synbiotic Blends
|Combinations of postbiotics with prebiotics or heat-killed probiotics for synergistic effects.
|Paraprobiotic + prebiotic fiber
|Gut health supplements, infant formula, functional dairy
|Yakult Honsha, Synbiotic Health, Morinaga Milk
|Animal Feed Postbiotics
|Non-living microbial extracts used for improving livestock gut health and productivity.
|Yeast metabolites, bacterial lysates, organic acids
|Poultry, swine, and aquaculture
|Cargill Animal Nutrition, Evonik, Chr. Hansen, Adisseo
|Topical & Cosmetic Postbiotics
|Fermentation-derived ingredients improving skin microbiome balance and barrier protection.
|Fermented lysates, peptides, lactic acid metabolites
|Skincare, haircare, dermatological formulations
|DSM-Firmenich, Givaudan, BASF Care Creations
Trade Analysis - Postbiotics Market: Import & Export Statistics
Top Exporters
- United States: The U.S. leads global postbiotic exports, primarily in nutraceutical-grade ingredients and finished dietary supplements. U.S. biotech firms and contract manufacturers supply shelf-stable postbiotic blends globally under FDA-compliant labeling. European Union (Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands): Europe dominates exports of clinical-grade postbiotic ingredients, supported by strong R&D infrastructure and regulatory validation under the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). Germany and France export postbiotic-enriched infant and sports-nutrition products. Japan & South Korea: Japan pioneered postbiotic commercialization (coining“paraprobiotics” and“heat-killed probiotics”) and remains a leading exporter of functional beverages, cosmetic ingredients, and nutraceuticals. South Korea follows with advanced fermentation and ingredient standardization capabilities. China: Rapidly expanding exporter of bulk postbiotic ingredients and OEM/ODM finished supplements, supplying global nutraceutical and pet-food companies. China's large fermentation base and competitive manufacturing costs make it a key global supplier. India: Emerging exporter of cost-effective postbiotic powders and formulations. Indian nutraceutical manufacturers are expanding exports through trade agreements with Middle Eastern, African, and ASEAN countries.
Top Importers
- North America (U.S., Canada): Imports postbiotic ingredients from Japan, Korea, and the EU for use in supplement and functional beverage manufacturing. European Union: Imports standardized postbiotic powders and formulations for use in nutraceuticals, yogurts, and fortified foods. Asia-Pacific: Countries like China, Vietnam, and Indonesia import postbiotic blends for functional foods, infant nutrition, and cosmetic applications. Middle East & Latin America: Rising demand for shelf-stable gut-health supplements is driving imports from the U.S., the EU, and Asia.
Government Initiatives Influencing the Postbiotics Market
1. Food & Nutraceutical Innovation Programs
- Japan: The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) supports R&D under the FOSHU and Foods with Functional Claims frameworks, funding clinical trials for heat-killed bacteria applications in foods and beverages. South Korea: The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) has incorporated postbiotic ingredients into its functional-food registration system, accelerating approvals for local and export markets. European Union: EFSA and Horizon Europe projects fund microbiome research and safety validation studies, supporting SME exports of postbiotic ingredients.
2. Export & Biotech Incentives
- United States: The USDA and Department of Commerce have expanded export credit and market access programs for nutraceutical and biotech exporters, including postbiotic ingredient manufacturers. India: The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and Ministry of Commerce offer funding and tax benefits for postbiotic product development under Startup India and Make in India initiatives. China: The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) includes microbial fermentation technologies in its“Strategic Emerging Industries” plan, subsidizing postbiotic R&D and export capacity building.
3. Public Health & Food Fortification Strategies
- Governments in Southeast Asia and Latin America are integrating postbiotics into functional nutrition programs targeting gut health, elderly care, and pediatric nutrition. These programs often involve public-private partnerships for localized postbiotic formulation and import facilitation.
4. Regulatory Harmonization Efforts
- The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and ASEAN Food Safety Network are working toward standardized guidelines for postbiotic labeling, safety documentation, and efficacy claims to facilitate smoother regional trade.
5. Sustainability & Circular-Bioeconomy Support
- EU and Japan are funding initiatives to reuse fermentation byproducts and cell fractions, aligning postbiotic production with circular-economy principles and improving export competitiveness for sustainably sourced ingredients.
Postbiotics Market Dynamics
What are the Growth Drivers of the Postbiotics Market?
Higher demand for functional food and beverages nutraceuticals
Challenge
High Developmental and Technological Costs hamper the Market's Growth
Extensive research and development require additional costs, which may obstruct the market's growth. Higher costs of effective postbiotic products required to isolate them to understand their beneficial compounds also affect the growth of the postbiotics industry. Human and preclinical studies required to understand the segment's benefits are another major factor that incurs costs, hampering the market's growth.
Opportunity
Consumer Awareness about gut Health is helpful for the Market's Growth
Rising awareness of the importance of a healthy gut is a major opportunity for the growth of the postbiotics market. Hence, consumers prefer to buy functional food and beverage options enriched with postbiotics. They help to nourish the gut, smooth digestion, strengthen immunity, and improve overall health. Postbiotic supplements also help prevent disease, further fueling market growth.
Postbiotics Market Regional Analysis
Europe dominated the Postbiotics Market in 2024
Europe dominated the postbiotics market in 2024 due to higher demand for functional food and beverages containing postbiotics to enhance their nutritional profiles. Increasing awareness about gut health, preventive healthcare, enhanced research and development, are other supportive factors helpful for the growth of the market. Countries such as the UK, France, and Germany are some of the major areas helpful for the growth of the market, as the consumers in the region have a higher demand for gut-friendly food and beverage options, high demand for nutraceuticals and nutritional supplements, and development of functional foods and beverages.
Asia Pacific is Observed to be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Forecast Period
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to factors such as rising disposable incomes, increased demand for fermented foods
Rising preventive healthcare and the importance of a healthy gut for an individual's overall health are other major factors driving market growth in the foreseeable period. India plays a major role in the market's growth over the forecast period due to factors such as increased use of e-commerce platforms, higher demand for functional and clean-label food options, and rising disposable income.
North America is observed to experience Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period
North America is expected to experience notable growth over the forecast period due to factors such as high demand for functional food and beverage options, rising development in the postbiotics sector, increasing awareness of gut health in the region, and many others. The market growth is also driven by factors such as rising product innovation and the growing importance of postbiotics for gut health and immunity, both of which are helping drive market growth.
Postbiotics Market Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 8.94%
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 147.67 Million
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 160.87 Million
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 319.13 Million
|Dominated Region
|Europe
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
Postbiotics Market Segmental Analysis
Product Type Analysis
The bacterial postbiotics segment dominated the postbiotics market in 2024 due to its array of benefits, such as improved gut barrier function, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, and enhanced immunity. The segment also focuses on its benefits compared to probiotics for consumers who are immunocompromised and is beneficial for humans as well as animals. Bacterial postbiotics also help eliminate harmful bacteria and replace them with beneficial ones. They also help improve gut barrier function and promote smooth digestion.
The yeast postbiotics segment is expected to grow over the foreseeable period, as it benefits the immune systems of both humans and animals. Yeast
Form Analysis
The powder form led the postbiotics market in 2024 due to its greater use across various applications, ease of transportation, extended shelf life, and superior stability. The live microorganisms present in powdered postbiotics may be sensitive to certain environmental conditions and hence may require refrigeration. The powdered form can be stored for a longer time and requires fewer setups to maintain its quality. Hence, the segment's growth is driven by such factors.
The liquid form segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to its ease of incorporation into various functional foods and beverages, thereby enhancing their nutritional profiles. Liquid postbiotics are easy to digest, highly effective, and readily absorbed by the body. They are also widely used in plant-based functional foods and beverages, further fueling market growth in the foreseeable future.
Ingredient Function AnalysisThe immune-modulating compounds segment led the postbiotics market in 2024 due to their multiple benefits for the body and their enhanced shelf life. Such compounds have an enhanced safety profile, have a direct mechanism of action, targeted therapeutic potential, and many other benefits. The segment also has various other benefits, such as gut-healing properties, superior stability for the gut, enhanced shelf life, and enhanced personalized medicine
The segment also provides safe, effective, and science-based products, further fueling the growth of the market. Such compounds can be easily incorporated into various functional foods and beverages and remain stable throughout processing.
The metabolic health modulators segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to rising metabolic diseases, which may compromise individuals' immunity. Higher demand for safe and stable products, rising research and development, enhanced product stability and safety, a growing population of aged consumers, and greater demand for gut-friendly options are also major factors driving market growth. Higher demand for metabolic health modulators in the production of functional foods and beverages to enhance their nutritional profiles is another major growth segment for the market.
Application Analysis
The food and beverage segment led the postbiotics market in 2024 due to higher demand for functional food and beverages, greater awareness of the importance of postbiotics, greater emphasis on health and wellness, and increased demand for convenient formats such as capsules and beverages. Such food and beverage options also help improve digestion and strengthen immunity, and their increased use in innovative and developmental products also help drive market growth.
Top Companies in the Postbiotics Market
- Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) – ADM is a major global player in the postbiotics and microbiome health market, offering science-backed ingredients designed to support gut health, immunity, and metabolic balance. Through its acquisition of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, ADM has expanded into postbiotic formulations for food, beverage, and dietary supplement applications, emphasizing clinically validated, shelf-stable solutions. Kerry Group plc – Kerry Group is a leading provider of functional ingredients and postbiotic solutions for the food, beverage, and nutraceutical sectors. Its flagship ingredient, Wellmune®, is a yeast beta-glucan postbiotic clinically proven to support immune health. The company integrates postbiotics into a range of functional foods and beverages, aligning with consumer demand for immune and digestive wellness. DuPont (IFF Health & Biosciences) – Now part of IFF Health & Biosciences, DuPont is a pioneer in the development of probiotic and postbiotic solutions. The company offers postbiotics derived from its extensive microbial strains, focusing on gut health, skin health, and overall well-being. Its HOWARU® portfolio includes next-generation postbiotic formulations that enhance stability and efficacy in functional nutrition. Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. – Morinaga is a Japanese leader in dairy-based biotechnology and postbiotic innovation, utilizing beneficial bacterial components and metabolites from its proprietary Bifidobacterium strains. The company's postbiotics are incorporated into functional dairy products and supplements, promoting digestive health and immune modulation. Novozymes A/S – Novozymes leverages its expertise in microbial fermentation and enzyme technology to produce bioactive postbiotic ingredients for human and animal nutrition. Its solutions target gut microbiota modulation, immune support, and metabolic health, with a focus on scientifically validated and natural formulations. Probi AB – Probi AB, based in Sweden, develops probiotic and postbiotic formulations for dietary supplements and functional foods. The company's postbiotic products are derived from heat-treated probiotics and are designed to deliver stable health benefits such as improved gut barrier function and immune defense. BioGaia AB – BioGaia specializes in probiotic and postbiotic health solutions, with a strong emphasis on clinically backed formulations for gastrointestinal and immune health. Its postbiotic research focuses on non-viable bacterial metabolites and lysates, supporting digestive comfort and systemic health. Sabinsa Corporation – Sabinsa offers postbiotic and nutraceutical ingredients derived from microbial fermentation and botanical integration. The company's postbiotic portfolio includes biogenic metabolites that enhance gut health, immune response, and nutrient bioavailability, with a focus on Ayurvedic and scientific synergy. Gnosis by Lesaffre – Gnosis by Lesaffre is a biotechnology company specializing in fermentation-based nutritional and functional ingredients. Its postbiotic products include yeast and bacterial metabolites that promote gut microbiota balance, immune regulation, and metabolic wellness. The company's extensive R&D focuses on clinical efficacy and bioavailability in human health applications.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Product Type
- Bacterial Postbiotics
- Lactobacillus-derived bioactives (L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus) Bifidobacterium-derived cell-free metabolites
- Saccharomyces cerevisiae lysates Beta-glucans and mannan oligosaccharides
By Form
- Powder Form
- Microencapsulated or spray-dried powders Blends for food and nutraceutical applications
- Fermentation lysates Beverage-grade liquid concentrates
By Ingredient Function
- Immune-modulating Compounds
- Cytokine regulators and anti-inflammatory peptides Gut barrier-enhancing factors
- Short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) Enzyme-derived lipid and glucose regulators
- Organic acids (lactic, acetic) Peptides and cell-wall fractions
By Application
- Food & Beverage
- Functional dairy and fermented foods Nutrient-fortified beverages and snacks
- Capsules, tablets, and combination pre-/pro-/postbiotic blends Digestive and immune formulations
- Postbiotic APIs for IBS and inflammatory disorders Gut microbiota-modulating therapies
- Poultry and swine feed additives Aquaculture growth and immunity boosters
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
