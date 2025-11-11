Army To Install Wind Turbines At 20 Locations Along Border

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Nov 11 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday met with senior officers of the Army's Central Command and reviewed a proposal to install wind turbines at 20 locations with a combined generation capacity of nearly 80,000 kWh annually along the international border.

The Chief Minister assured the Army of the state government's full cooperation in the execution of its projects.

It was informed during the meeting that the Army is considering setting up a wind turbine project at 20 locations in the border areas for which the detailed project report has been prepared.

The project is expected to generate between 68,000 and 80,000 kWh of energy annually, sufficient to electrify 120 to 160 households.

Chief Minister Sukhu noted with satisfaction that the border tourism initiative, launched jointly by the state government and the Army, is showing encouraging results.

Tourist inflow in the border regions has seen a remarkable rise from around 21,000 visitors in 2024 to over 70,000 in 2025, a three-and-a-half-fold increase, he said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure hassle-free facilities for tourists visiting the border areas to enhance their overall experience.

Chief Minister Sukhu also informed that the state government has written to the Union Government regarding the resumption of trade activities through Shipki La and that positive indications have been received.

Due to the consistent efforts of the state government, both India and China have agreed to reopen border trade through the Lipulekh Pass, Shipki-La Pass, and Nathu-La Pass.

He also reviewed the progress of the proposed airport at Rangrik and urged the Army officials to expedite work on the project, stating that it would provide a major boost to tourism and connectivity in the region.