Katy Perry On Her 'Scary' Vulnerability In New Single 'Bandaids'

Katy Perry on Vulnerability in New Single 'Bandaids'

Katy Perry is celebrating the success of her latest single, 'Bandaids', and she expressed gratitude to her fans for their love and support, according to People. She shared an Instagram post that featured behind-the-scenes moments on the set of the 'Bandaids' music video, including a video of Perry smiling as she submerges herself in a pool of mud. "Thank you for the love on bandaids..." Perry wrote in her caption.

"tbh I struggled for months with the idea of putting this song out... even after all these years it can be scary to be vulnerable..." "but hopefully the lyrics of this song resonate with someone going through what I have been through and maybe they won't feel so alone and will find the strength to keep going like I have..," she continued.

Song Lyrics Hint at Orlando Bloom Split

'Bandaids' is Perry's first single since her breakup with actor Orlando Bloom, and seems to provide insight into why their relationship fell apart. Perry and Bloom ended their engagement, marking the end of their nine-year relationship, People confirmed in June.

In the song's chorus, she shared that she had done everything to save the relationship, but it still wasn't enough. "Tried all the medications / Lowered my expectations / Made every justification / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow / Band-Aids over a broken heart," Perry sings.

Fans Praise Singer's Authenticity

Though Perry wrote that it's "scary to be vulnerable," fans thanked her for her authenticity on "Bandaids" in the comments of her Instagram post. "bandaids already means so much to so many people -- your honesty keeps healing hearts, including ours," wrote one fan. "Your vulnerability is what makes you relatable and why many of us love you! just a reminder," another wrote.

Focus on Co-Parenting and Moving On

Perry and Bloom, who share their 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, got engaged in February 2019. "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," the statement read, as reported by People. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is and always will be raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Perry has since been spotted spending time with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and confirmed she was "dating someone else" during her recent concert in Prague, according to People. (ANI)

