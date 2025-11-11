US Weather: Temperatures Drop In Several States, NYC Activates 'Code Blue' Snowfall May Affect Travel - Check Details

MENAFN - Live Mint)Temperatures dropped in several US states on Tuesday, affecting millions of Americans as arctic air brought snowfall and winds to some areas.

The cold air also brought gusty winds, with forecasters predicting up to 4 inches to 8 inches of snow in the Great Lakes and Appalachian Mountain regions.

The weather department has issued weather warnings for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. Whereas, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama and Georgia are likely to experience freezing temperatures.

A frigid cold airmass will continue to bring colder weather across the eastern two thirds of the country early this week, said the National Weather Service (NWS), adding,“Record low temperatures are expected to be tied or broken across the Southeast and Florida.”

In a post on X, Ben Noll, a meteorologist with the Washington Post, said the most unusually cold air on the planet was located above the East Coast early Tuesday. "Because of this huge anomaly, it was colder in northern Florida than in parts of Greenland. It dipped as low as 25 in the Sunshine State."

Noll added that as of 6 am on Tuesday, about 200 million people across the United States were experiencing freezing temperatures - as far south as Florida.

The National Weather Prediction Centre (NWP) has forecast that snow is likely to continue across the Lower Great Lakes and interior, while the Southeast Coast and Florida could experience unseasonably cold weather.

“Upper troughing over the Eastern US will continue to direct cold continental polar air down into the Southeast today. High temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s from the Florida Peninsula up along the Southeast Coast will represent 20–30 degree temperatures anomalies,” said NWP.

According to National Weather Service Chicago, aside from a few snow showers/flurries this morning, dry conditions are expected through the rest of the week.

“Temperatures will warm with highs forecast to be back in the 60s by Friday (maybe 70 Saturday?)."

A cold weather advisory is in effect for all of west central and southwest Florida and a freeze warning for Levy, Citrus, and inland Hernando counties.

Wind Chills in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis NWS stated that Tuesday will start off very cold with wind chills near 15 degrees, but warming temperatures are on the horizon!

“Breezy winds will continue through the day and can't rule out isolated flurries at times today.”

Rain likely along California coast

Moderate to heavy rain is expected along the California Coast between Wednesday and Thursday, while the heaviest snow is anticipated to occur over the Sierra on Thursday, according to NWP.

Flights to get delayed?

Amid the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA's) order to cancel several flights amid the shutdown, the weather is likely to contribute to more delays. According to reports, some airports, like the busy Chicago O'Hare International Airport, are experiencing four-hour wait times at airports.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham told News Week that extremely cold air aloft and a relatively warm Lake Michigan will produce intense bursts of lake-effect snow through Monday night.

He added that situation could easily bring traffic to a standstill.

In Tennessee, snowy roads led to a crash involving multiple vehicles and about an hourlong shutdown on westbound Interstate 40 in Putnam County, east of Nashville, the county sheriff's office announced, reported AP.

New York City issues 'Code Blue'

In view of a cold weather, New York City's Department of Homeless Services has issued a 'Code Blue' alert.

During a 'Code Blue', outreach teams travel across all five boroughs - Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island- and no one who is homeless and seeking shelter will be denied during this period.