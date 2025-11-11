Silverco Mining Expands On San Miguel Target, Drilling 8.6M Grading 250 G/T Ageq And 2.1M Grading 1,042 G/T Ageq At The Cusi Property, Chihuahua, Mexico



250 g/t AgEq over 8.6 metres

1,042 g/t AgEq over 2.1 metres

365 g/t AgEq over 4.9 metres

1,868 g/t AgEq over 1.4 metres

422 g/t AgEq over 2.7 metres 359 g/t AgEq over 3.8 metres

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial assay results from its 15,000 metre 2025 diamond drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Cusi Property ("Cusi"), located approximately 90 kilometres northwest of First Majestic's Los Gatos Mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Cusi was in commercial production until September 2023, when it was placed on care and maintenance. The Company acquired Cusi and completed an initial 5,000m drill program in 2024, the results of which are outlined in the October 30, 2025 news release. Silverco's ongoing 15,000-metre drill program is primarily focused on expanding the potential of its San Miguel target, to form the basis for an expanded, higher-grade resource base.

Drilling at San Miguel was completed in approximately 50 metre step outs from 2024 and historical drilling. Initial results have been very successful, with nearly all holes drilled intersecting significant mineralization. Hole CU-25-29 intersected 8.6 metres of 250 g/t AgEq over the main San Miguel vein in an approximate 60 metre step out below last year's key intercept in CU-24-08 of 7.5 metres at 364 g/t AgEq. Hole Cu-25-25 which was drilled 115 metres east of CU-25-29, intersected 4.9 metres at 365 g/t AgEq at approximately the same elevation as the intercept in CU-25-29. Both holes also had significant high-grade hits in an offshoot from the main vein, with 2.1 meters of 1,042 g/t AgEq in CU-25-29 and 1.4 meters of 1,868 g/t AgEq in CU-25-25.

Mark Ayranto, CEO of Silverco, commented:

"Drilling at San Miguel continues to showcase significant vein widths at high grade. The initial results from our 2025 program have confirmed the potential for not only large tonnages at San Miguel, but also continuous sections of very-high grade. We believe that San Miguel will provide the foundation for achieving increased production from Cusi in a potential restart next year.

"Our program has successfully extended the depth of the San Miguel system by approximately 100 metres. With significant mineralization being intersected in nearly all holes, we believe that the continuity of the zone will be amenable to high productivity mining methods. The San Miguel vein system has been traced upwards of 1,300 metres in historical mapping, drilling and workings, but Silverco's drilling has been limited to a strike of 260 metres to date. Limited historical drilling was typically shallow, intersecting the vein on average at 100 metres depth. Silverco's drilling has intersected the vein at depths of up to 300m with increasing vein widths. The veins remain completely open at depth and laterally, and we are currently working on adding to these results through further step out drilling."

Details of the 2025 Drill Program

The 2025 program consists of 15,000 metres of surface diamond drilling. The program is approximately two thirds complete. Receipt of assays is expected to continue in the current quarter and into the first quarter of 2026. The 2025 program is primarily focused on following up on the San Miguel results from 2024, with the aim of extending vein along strike and at depth. In addition, some exploratory and infill drilling of the downthrown blocks on the property are planned. Drilling was performed from surface by a local contractor, utilizing portable drill rigs. All core was HQ in size for holes up to 400 metres in depth. Any holes beyond this depth were switched to NQ upon reaching 400 metres.







Figure 1: 2025 San Miguel Drill Program Collar Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



San Miguel Vein - Inset Claims Target

With the acquisition of the Cusi Property, the Company additionally acquired and consolidated two inset claims along the San Miguel vein system. These claims had been in dispute since 2007 and no exploration work had been performed since 2007. This area has a small open pit mine at surface (~30m depth) and minor underground workings from historical mining, assumed to be pre-2000s.

The mineralization at the San Miguel vein system is hosted within a sequence of rhyolite lapilli tuff. The host rock is characterized by strong to moderate silicification and local oxidation and chlorite alteration, indicating a significant hydrothermal system was active in the area.

The mineralized structures consist of a series of steeply-dipping, parallel veins, primarily presenting as a hydrothermal breccia. This breccia is a fractured and cemented rock, with fragments of the host rock and angular quartz clasts cemented by silica. Vein widths are variable, ranging from less than 1.0m to exceeding 5.0m, and are steeply dipping at 70-80o.







Figure 2: 2025 San Miguel Drill Program Collar Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3: San Miguel Long Section +/- 50m, Looking WNW

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4: CU-25-29 Cross Section +/- 40m, Looking W

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 5: CU-25-25 Cross Section +/- 40m, Looking W

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Detailed drill results, along with notable assays results are provided in Tables 1 and 2.

Table 1: Significant Assay Results from the 2025 Drill Program