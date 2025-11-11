Ukrainian Forces Push Russians Out Of Northern Kupiansk Trehubov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on-air by Viktor Trehubov, Head of the Communications Department of the Joint Forces Group, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“There is an ongoing operation; troops are engaged and urban fighting is underway... Currently, the Russians are directly in the northern districts of the city, trying to hold positions against Ukrainian counteractions, while the Ukrainians have been quite effectively attempting to push them out in recent days,” the spokesperson said.

Trehubov noted that logistics for accessing Kupiansk are extremely difficult for both Ukrainian units and the enemy.

“Every attempt to get there is a very large task, even for an infantry group. If we're talking about transport, it's even more complicated,” he emphasized.

According to the spokesperson, drones and assault infantry play a significant role in the fighting.

“There are many drones lying along the roads and fiber-optic lines, just waiting for something to pass by - so the main pressure now falls on the shoulders of assault infantry on both sides, as well as on general infantry and the effectiveness of the UAV operators,” Trehubov explained.

He also highlighted the impact of aviation and the use of guided bombs, noting that the region's proximity to the Russian border complicates the situation.

“There is also the factor of aviation and glide bomb strikes; this is particularly problematic in our region because it is very close to Russian territory,” he explained.

“Nevertheless, a lot depends on the courage and effectiveness of Ukrainian infantry, including Ukrainian assault infantry,” the spokesperson stressed.

As reported, on November 10, 170 combat engagements between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline.