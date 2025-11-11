KP Moves Toward Digital And AI-Based Schooling As CM Orders Major Reforms

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A high-level meeting of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department was held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi, during which several key decisions were taken regarding the promotion of modern education in government schools and recruitment of teachers.

The chief minister directed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses be introduced from grade six in public schools and instructed the Education Department to urgently provide all required resources. He said AI has already assumed a central role in the economy, education, healthcare and administrative systems of the future, and equipping students with AI knowledge will help them face upcoming challenges.

Furthermore, the meeting ordered the creation of new posts to address teacher shortages in schools of the merged districts. To improve attendance and academic performance in government schools, the chief minister instructed officials to conduct surprise visits, carry out assessments and remove negligent employees from their positions.

The chief minister also directed that the printing of textbooks for students be done through the government's printing press, along with initiating an inquiry into tenders related to the procurement of textbooks and stationery.

Similarly, instructions were issued to provide detailed data of the Girls Guide Fund and Scouts Fund, and to design a mechanism to streamline these funds. In addition, orders were passed to shift all administrative matters, including posting, transfer, leave encashment, promotions and scholarships of teachers, to a digital system.