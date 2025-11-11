403
Egypt’s FM to visit Turkey for Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group
(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty will visit Türkiye on Wednesday for the first meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group, which he will co-chair with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
The meeting will bring together senior officials from both countries to coordinate preparations for the second High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) meeting, scheduled to take place in Cairo next year under the co-chairmanship of the two presidents.
The Joint Planning Group, established under a joint declaration signed in February 2024, is designed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and streamline planning across political, economic, and defense sectors.
During Abdelatty’s visit, Fidan and his counterpart are expected to review the full spectrum of Türkiye-Egypt relations — including political dialogue, trade, investment, and defense collaboration — as part of efforts to increase bilateral trade to $15 billion and boost mutual investments.
On regional matters, discussions are expected to focus on Gaza, with Fidan set to stress the importance of fully implementing the ceasefire and reiterate Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to reconstruction efforts.
The ministers will also exchange views on achieving lasting stability in Syria, preserving Libya’s sovereignty, and supporting peace efforts in Sudan, where Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye’s backing for the country’s unity and call for dialogue to end the conflict.
