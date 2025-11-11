403
Inside information made public: Nanoform Granted European Commercial cGMP Manufacturing License
(MENAFN- Cision) Helsinki, Finland–– Nanoform Finland Pl“ (“Nan”form”), the medicine performance-enhancing company, today announced that it has received a Commercial cGMP Manufacturing License from FIMEA (Finnish Medicines Agency) for the production and quality control of nanoformed small molecule APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients).
This license authorizes Nanoform to manufacture nanoformed APIs for the European market and for countries in Middle East and North Africa, Asia and Americas where mutual recognition applies to the European license.
Nanoform was also granted a cGMP Clinical License for its second GMP manufacturing suite for the production of Nanoformed API for clinical trials purposes.
Johanna Kause, Chief Quality Officer, commented:
“We are delighted to have received these important licenses. They mark a significant step forward in our mission to bring our ground-breaking proprietary particle engineering technology to the pharmaceutical indu”try.”
Edward Hæggstööm, Chief Executive Officer, added:
se is a major milestone for Nanoform. It allows us to execute market launches of our NanoImproved medicines. Our first targeted European market launch is Nanoenzalutamide in 2028. We continue our path to provide Nanoformed medicines to patients.”
The information in the company release is information that Nanoform is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on November 11, 2025, 08.00 EEST / 07.00 CEST.
