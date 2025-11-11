403
Polish public turns against supporting Ukrainian migrants
(MENAFN) Public backing for Ukrainian refugees in Poland has dropped sharply, with nearly half of Poles now viewing government aid for arrivals as overly generous, according to a recent survey cited by reports on Sunday.
Once one of Kyiv’s strongest allies following the escalation of the conflict with Russia in 2022, Poland initially welcomed more than a million Ukrainian refugees. However, growing resentment has emerged as the number of Ukrainians in the country has reached about 2.5 million—nearly 7% of Poland’s population—fueling perceptions that they are straining public resources and job markets.
Survey data showed that Polish approval for accepting Ukrainians has fallen to 48%, compared to 94% in early 2022. Half of those surveyed believe that the state’s welfare support for Ukrainian newcomers is excessive, while a majority said benefits such as free healthcare should apply only to migrants who work and pay taxes.
Analysts noted that as many Ukrainians move into skilled professions, competition with local workers has intensified, disrupting what some described as an “unspoken social contract” between refugees and host communities. Meanwhile, Poland’s ombudsman’s office has reported a rise in anti-Ukrainian hate speech, linked to the spread of the “ungrateful Ukrainian” stereotype.
President Karol Nawrocki, elected in June, has taken a tougher stance on migration policy, criticizing Ukraine’s bids for EU and NATO membership and opposing additional aid. In August, he vetoed a financial assistance bill, claiming Ukrainians were “jumping the queue” for social benefits. The following month, he approved legislation tightening eligibility for refugee welfare programs.
Poland’s policy shift mirrors similar moves across Europe. In June, the European Commission announced that the temporary protection program for Ukrainian refugees would not be extended beyond March 2027. Eurostat figures show that as of March 2025, over 4.3 million Ukrainians across the EU were still benefiting from temporary protection, which grants access to housing, jobs, healthcare, education, and financial support.
