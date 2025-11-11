403
Adaline Presents: Studio 54 – The First Anniversary Celebration
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (11th November 2025): This November 20th, Adaline celebrates its first anniversary in true disco decadence, transforming into the legendary Studio 54 for one unforgettable night.
Step into a world where the champagne never stops flowing, silver lights shimmer across the room and the dance floor comes alive with the energy of a bygone era. Adaline 54 promises a night of dazzling performances, electric atmosphere, and the kind of celebration only Adaline can deliver.
Guests will indulge in a lavish dinner experience, complemented by sparkling cocktails, and life acts featuring singers, dancers, and a special guest DJ - each bring the disco era to life. As the evening unfolds, the lights dim, the disco ball spins, and the energy builds into a celebration that lasts well into the night.
Expect feathers, sequins, and a touch of unapologetic glamour; a celebration of one extraordinary year and the beginning of many more to come.
Date: Thursday, 20th November
Venue: Adaline Dubai
Theme: Studio 54 – The First Anniversary
Experience: Dinner, Show & Party
Get ready to shine - it’s time to step under the disco ball.
